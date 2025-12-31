Mumbai records over 1.5 lakh property registrations in 2025, highest in 14 years

New Delhi, Dec 31 Mumbai recorded 1,50,254 property registrations in 2025, the highest in 14 years, with stamp duty collections rising to Rs 13,487 crore, also a 14‑year peak, a report showed on Wednesday.

The report from Knight Frank India said the momentum held through year‑end with 14,447 registrations in December that generated Rs 1,263 crore for the state exchequer, marking a 16 per cent year‑on‑year rise in registrations and an 11 per cent increase in stamp duty collections.

Sequentially, December registrations surged 18 per cent and stamp duty revenues climbed 22 per cent, with residential properties accounting for 80 per cent of December activity.

The rise of registrations in tandem with stamp duty collection underscored both volume-led strength and improving transaction values, the report noted.

“This milestone is a strong indicator of the underlying resilience and depth of the market, driven by sustained end-user demand and a far more supportive supply-side ecosystem," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

The real estate services firm said that registrations in 2025 is up 6 per cent from 2024, and noted March as the strongest month when monthly registrations exceeded 15,000.

Ticket‑size trends shifted toward higher price brackets with homes above Rs 5 crore accounting for 7 per cent of December registrations, up from 6 per cent a year earlier, while the 1–2 crore band rose to 32 per cent from 30 per cent.

Units up to 1,000 sq ft continued to dominate, contributing 82 per cent of registrations, with the 500–1,000 sq ft segment most preferred, the report said.

“Rising stamp duty collections reflect a gradual improvement in per unit transaction values. This strength is reinforced by a significant improvement in affordability, with Mumbai now at 47 per cent, a sharp correction from levels where EMIs once consumed as much as 97 per cent of household income,” Baijal added.

The shift clearly demonstrates that homebuyers in Mumbai are both willing and able to commit capital, at the right price points and proper product offerings, he added.

