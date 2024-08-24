Mumbai to develop Centre of Excellence via PPP model to skill youth: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, announced that in the next three years, 10,000 youth will receive skill development training across various sectors at a Centre of Excellence to be established in Mumbai.

The minister made this statement during his two-day visit to Mumbai on August 22 and 23, where he reviewed multiple developmental projects and participated in several functions.

On Friday, Goyal held discussions with representatives from the Government, Industry, and the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about creating the Centre of Excellence and Skill Development over a 1 lakh sq. ft. area in Borivali, Mumbai.

He shared that the BMC has agreed to allocate 50,000 sq. ft. for a training center and 20,000 sq. ft. for a hostel. The Centre is expected to be operational within 6-8 months through the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model.

Goyal expressed hope that this Centre could evolve into a model private-public partnership in the future. "In the coming years, this Centre can then become an exemplary private-public partnership venture in the country," he said.

During his visit, the minister also inaugurated a mural dedicated to Adv. Balasaheb Apte at the Adv. Balasaheb Apte Law College in Dadar. Later in the day, he ceremonially inaugurated PLASTINDIA 2026, which is set to take place from February 5-10, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This six-day event will showcase the latest innovations and advancements in the plastics industry, providing a platform for professionals across various sectors to explore advanced products, solutions, and business opportunities.

Speaking at the inauguration, Goyal highlighted the importance of the plastics industry, saying, "This industry has served an important role in taking the economy to where we are now."

He conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming exhibition and assured continued support from the Commerce and Industry Ministry. Goyal also praised the PLASTINDIA FOUNDATION, describing it as a symbol of talent, skill, self-confidence, and potential within India's plastics industry. The industry, which provides significant employment opportunities, holds a bright future, he added.

Goyal also delivered an address on "Viksit Bharat@2047 - The Road Map" at the 38th Regional Conference of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Mumbai on Friday.

In his speech, Goyal outlined the future trajectory of India's economic development and called on all Chartered Accountants (CAs) to become ambassadors of the Viksit Bharat mission.

He emphasized that their dedication and hard work would play a crucial role in the nation's progress, stating, "In the next 6-8 years, the number of CAs will increase to 10 lakhs."

Goyal encouraged CAs to contribute comments and suggestions for simplifying the Income Tax Act and other laws. He urged them to support the decriminalization of provisions, easing of compliances, and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in the country.

