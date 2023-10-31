Mumbai's car dealership faces a humongous spare parts theft worth Rs 10.57 lakhs!

Mumbai's leading four-wheeler car dealership recently experienced a surprising incident, where spare parts valued at an astounding Rs 10.57 lakhs went missing due to an audacious act of theft. The individuals involved in this daring act of robbery include the dealership's General Manager, Store Manager, and an assistant working in the car workshop, all implicated in a case of forgery.

The primary suspect in this audacious theft is General Manager Rupesh Eknath Dhamankar, residing at Room No. 22, Laal Chawl, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, opposite Siddhivinayak Hospital in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. Dhamankar is alleged to have stolen spare parts worth Rs 3.77 lakhs. Store Manager Mayur Maruti Sonawane, responsible for overseeing the dealership's spare parts inventory, is also implicated in the crime.

Sonawane, who resides at Room No. 2/2, B-Wing Triveni Co-operative Housing Society, Sector 20, Nerul, Mumbai, is accused of making off with spare parts worth Rs 3.05 lakhs. The third individual involved in this deceitful act is an assistant working in the workshop, who had access to the dealership's software, enabling them to manipulate records and misappropriate funds.

Whenever a four-wheeler was sent for servicing, the suspects tampered with account records by inflating invoices, which covered their tracks. These fraudulent invoices accounted for amounts greater than the actual costs, leading to the disappearance of spare parts worth Rs 10.57 lakhs.

The consequences for the suspects were swift and decisive. An FIR (First Information Report) was promptly filed against them, resulting in their arrest and nine days of police custody. Subsequently, they were put behind the bars for 30 days at the Bhandup Police Station.

What makes this incident all the more shocking is that the accused individuals had worked at the dealership for an extended period, which makes their actions a severe breach of trust for the car dealer. This case is an eye-opener that the individuals can go to any lengths for their personal gain. The investigation into this scandal is ongoing, and the implications for those involved will likely be significant.