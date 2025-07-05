Mumbai’s Komal Vaidya Takes Centre Stage with Silver Category Win at National Pageant

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: A radiant celebration of individuality, strength, and purpose marked the grand finale of Mrs. India – Empress of the Nation 2025, where Mumbai's Komal Vaidya emerged as the Winner in the Silver Category. The event, a brainchild of Anjana Mascarenhas and Karl Mascarenhas of Diva Pageants, was held on June 29, 2025 at HYATT Pune, bringing together women from across India who embodied grace, ambition, and transformation. That's not all – she also bagged the subtitle of ‘Mrs Glamorous!

Crowned with pride and humility, Komal's journey is one of rediscovery – a powerful choice to put herself first after years of quietly prioritizing others. “This was a moment of choosing myself – and showing up, crown and all,” she shares. And was she nervous? “Absolutely,” she smiles. “But I was also ready. I had done the work. And it was time to live the moment.”

An architect by education, a brand head by profession, a dancer by passion, and an animal welfare advocate by heart, Komal Vaidya is the embodiment of today's multifaceted woman. With extensive experience in interior design and currently leading an e-commerce home décor brand, she seamlessly blends structure, creativity, and leadership — proving that ambition and artistry can go hand in hand.

A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, Komal captivated audiences during the talent round with a graceful performance rooted in India's rich hospitality traditions — a poetic reminder that elegance and strength often share the same rhythm.

And who were her biggest inspirations that led her to participate in the pageant? Her unwavering family, especially her husband, Rishi Raj Barpujari, who summed up his pride in one heartfelt line, on her prestigious win – “I always knew you had it in you.” And undoubtedly the mentors who stood beside her – Anjana Ma'am and Karl Sir, whose guidance transformed courage into confidence.

As she next prepares to represent India on the international stage, Komal remains grounded in purpose. She is passionate about animal welfare and women's empowerment – causes she plans to champion globally. “For me, this crown isn't just an accessory. It's a symbol of every part of my journey – and every woman who's still writing hers.”

With elegance, empathy, and the heart of a changemaker, Komal Vaidya is more than a titleholder – she's a voice for transformation, and she's just getting started.

