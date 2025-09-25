Mumbai’s Prajakta Bhoir Brings Home International Glory as ‘Mrs Gaia World Globe 2025’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: India has a new reason to celebrate. Prajakta Bhoir from Mumbai has achieved a spectacular milestone on the global stage, being crowned Winner – Mrs Gaia World Globe 2025 and also securing the title of 3rd Runner-Up –Mrs Gaia World 2025, at the prestigious pageant held in Malaysia from 12th to 15th September 2025.

Prajakta's journey has been one of relentless determination and grace. From winning Mrs Maharashtra 2024 to being crowned Mrs India 2025, she has now etched her name in history by triumphing at Mrs Gaia World 2025, where participants came from across the globe, including Taiwan, China, Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia, Austria, France, Japan, and Russia.

Representing India with pride, Prajakta stood out from Day 1 with her confidence and poise, enchanting the audience with an exceptional performance. In the Talent Round, she was honoured with the special award for “Most Confident”, a moment that brought glory home for India. On the grand finale night, her dedication and elegance culminated in two coveted titles, making the evening a double celebration of her hard work and spirit.

Speaking about her achievement, Prajakta said, “Standing on the stage of Mrs Gaia World 2025 was a dream come true. Hearing people appreciate India inspired me to give my very best in every round. This success belongs to my family, my mentors, and everyone who believed in me.”

She credits her triumph to the unwavering support of her husband, Vaibhav Bhoir, her son Rajas, and her loving in-laws, along with the guidance of her directors, Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas of Diva Pageants (www.divapageants.com). “Their grooming and mentorship transformed me – honing my confidence and spontaneity”, she said. And, last but not least, she expressed gratitude to her International Directors, Ms.Irene mam & Ms Emily mam.

Speaking of her most fun moment – “At the finale, my Marilyn Monroe-inspired look brought classic elegance – which is definitely her hallmark style”, smiles Prajakta.

Adding a deeply personal note, Prajakta shared, “Behind every crown is a pillar of strength, and for me that has always been my husband – my rock, my biggest supporter, and my calm in every storm. Thank you for standing by me through every rehearsal and every dream. From the moment I won Mrs Maharashtra 2024, to the pride of becoming Mrs India 2025, and now the honour of being crowned Mrs Gaia World Globe 2025, your unwavering faith in me has turned every milestone into reality. This journey has been ours as much as mine, and I dedicate this triumph to you.”

The highly anticipated Miss & Mrs Gaia World 2025 Grand Final concluded in a spectacular event celebrating grace, elegance, and global unity. Held at Andaman Grand Ballroom, Kuala Lumpur, the evening was a tribute to the intelligence, talent, and commitment to social responsibility that contestants brought from all corners of the globe. With many contestants in the Mrs & Miss categories, the competition was intense, but Prajakta's presence and performance shone through. She captivated judges with her elegance, poise, and dedication to Gaia World’s vision of positive change. Her victory is not just a personal achievement, but also a proud moment for India, reaffirming the power of dreams, hard work, and resilience.

