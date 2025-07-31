Mumbai's Strays Get a New Home and Care with ANACARE

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: Mumbai's streets are home to nearly 91,000 community animals, according to a 2024 study by Humane Society International/India (HSI/India) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While sterilisation drives have reduced the stray dog population by over 4,400 in the past decade, structured medical care for both dogs and a growing stray cat population remains scarce.

Addressing this critical gap, ANACARE, a new care and rehabilitation centre in Khar, has been launched as a collaborative effort between real estate advisory firm ANAROCK, through its CSR arm CARE led by Priti Puri, Chief Administration Officer and Special Projects Officer at ANAROCK, and animal welfare NGO YODA (Youth Organisation in Defense of Animals).

"Mumbai is home to over 90,000 stray dogs, yet the city still lacks structured care for them and for the growing number of stray cats. With over 9 million stray cats nationally and just 6,300 sterilised locally in the past four years, ANACARE is stepping in to bridge this critical gap," said Aayush Puri, Co-Founder of ANACARE and Head of ANACITY International & ANAROCK Channel Partners (ACP).

The facility aims to treat over 18,000 animals annually, averaging 1,500 cases a month, and will administer 2,400 vaccinations each year. It offers subsidised veterinary care for pets, particularly for families unable to afford private clinics, alongside a fully equipped operating theatre for trauma and orthopaedic surgeries. A dedicated ambulance service has also been deployed to ensure timely rescue and treatment for injured or abandoned animals.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Founder of YODA, called the partnership an important step for sustainable urban animal welfare. "YODA was born out of a deep need to give animals the dignity, care, and voice they so deserve. Our partnership with ANACARE, in collaboration with ANAROCK, is a meaningful step forward in continuing that mission with renewed strength and shared purpose."

The centre also hosts a public-facing adoption platform, aimed at helping community animals find permanent homes. It has opened avenues for citizens, corporates, and organisations to contribute through volunteering, skill-sharing, or financial support for treatments and surgeries.

According to Priti Puri, who oversees ANAROCK's CSR initiatives, "ANACARE is about creating a system that doesn't just respond to emergencies but actively transforms how urban India engages with its community animals."

Animal welfare experts say initiatives like ANACARE could become a model for other urban centres struggling with similar issues, provided they are integrated with sterilisation programs and supported by sustained public engagement.

About ANAROCK

ANAROCK is the leading independent real estate services company with a visible presence across India and the Middle East. The company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients.

Over the last eight years, ANAROCK has expanded from being a residential-focused organisation to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land. The firm also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app-based flexible workspaces and society management services. ANAROCK has developed proprietary technology that is adopted across all its businesses.

ANAROCK runs CARE, its CSR arm, led by Priti Puri, Chief Administration Officer and Special Projects Officer. CARE focuses on impactful social initiatives, including the launch of ANACARE, an animal hospital, shelter, and OPD facility in Bandra, Mumbai, aimed at transforming the city's approach to community animal welfare.

About YODA

YODA (Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals) is a Mumbai-based non-profit established in 2011. Driven by compassion and action, YODA is dedicated to transforming the lives of street and abandoned animals through rescue, rehabilitation, and community-driven animal welfare initiatives.

YODA operates multiple rehabilitation centres and focus on sterilization, vaccinations, adoptions, medical care, education, and awareness to create sustainable, long-term impact.

For assistance or to learn more, ANACARE can be contacted at +91 9093 233 233 or through its Instagram handle @anacarebyanarock.

