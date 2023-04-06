Munindra Gupta’s Stranger By The Hill wins Best Film, Best Story-Screenplay at 4th Shunyatam International Film Festival  

New Delhi (India), April 6: Internationally acclaimed writer-director Munindra Gupta, known for his award-winning film NH-8: Road to Nidhivan, comes out with yet another award-winning film. His film Stranger By The Hill, produced by MG Film Garage, is making waves in the global circuit. Besides innumerable selections, the film has won Best Film and Best Story-Screenplay at the 4th Shunyatam International Film Festival.

Says Munindra Gupta, “The Shunyatam International Film Festival is designed to inspire makers with the best of original stories and characters from across the world, across genres. Originality is the key here, whether it be Indian or global films. We are very glad that Stranger By The Hill has been lauded and awarded Best Story-Screenplay and Best Film at this festival.”

The storyline goes thus:

Mahi, A passionate young traveller, meets Angad, a young, charismatic teacher, in the beautiful hills of Manali. Instant sparks fly between them, leading to a passionate night of intimacy.

But the fateful night soon unravels into a series of unforeseen incidents where Mahi finds herself trapped. Will she ever be able to get out of the dangerous side of passion?

MG Films Garage’s film Stranger By The Hill stars Dishant Gulliya, Purvi Mundada and Noora Tenzin, among others and is produced by Niharka Jha and Munindra Gupta, directed by Munindra Gupta, Associate Director Julee Jasmin, Production Designer Mukesh Kumar, written by Munindra Gupta and Julee Jasmin with music by Joi Barua and Ibsonlal Baruah, lyrics by Vishwadeep Zeest (Main Hoon Tera), Ibsonlal Barua (Silvatein), Rerecording Mixing Engineer M Kasim Parwez (QLab), DI Colorist Manoj Sahu (FWX), DI Producer Vijay Shilwant (FWX), Art Director Sachin Kumar, Costume Stylist Sapna Bansal, Editor Prakash Jha, Cinematographer Arindam Bhattacharjee/Prashant Verma, Line Producer Sanju Singh and Executive Producer Raza Surti.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor