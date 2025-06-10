Murae Organisor Ltd accumulates Agro Commodity Supply Orders up to Rs. 297 Crores

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 10: In alignment with the Company's ongoing strategy to expand its footprint in the agri commodity sector, Ahmedabad based Murae Organisor Ltd (BSE-542724) has announced that it has successfully accumulated supply orders amounting up to Rs. 297 Crores from multiple domestic institutional clients across the FMCG, agri-processing, and commodity trade sectors. The orders cover a wide basket of essential agricultural commodities including mustard seeds, groundnuts, chickpeas, and other oilseeds and pulses, to be delivered across various destinations as per client-specific schedules. This significant development reflects company's increasing visibility and growing demand in India's institutional agri-supply market.

* Board to consider and approve bonus issue and declaration of dividend of up to 100% of face value

* Company's revenue and Net Profit Rise multi-fold; Revenue at Rs. 854.82 crore in FY 2025; Net Profit surges to Rs. 7.52 crore

* Company fix June 11 as the record date for 1:2 stock Split

Highlights:-

* Strategically expanding into the agro-industrial sector by planning to acquire agricultural land in Kutch, Gujarat for cultivation high-quality pomegranates

* To Invest around Rs. 20 - 25 crore in the agri venture to cultivate high-quality pomegranates and establish a state-of-the-art distillery facility

* Company seeks to tap into under-explored yet lucrative market segments, potentially leading to improved profit margins and sustainable long-term growth.

* In January 2025, company has successfully completed its Rs. 46.47 crore Rights Issue to fund its expansion plans

The supply order of Rs. 297 crore represents a consolidated volume of business built through structured engagement and trade arrangements with clients and its execution will take place in multiple tranches, aligned with internal fulfilment capabilities, procurement timelines, and client delivery commitments. The first tranche, valued at approximately Rs. 57 Crores, is scheduled for execution within the next 30 days.

This accumulation of large-volume trade reflects the company's strategic shift towards scale-based growth, improved operating leverage, and recurring commodity contracts in core agricultural segments and it is expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue momentum in the coming quarters and position the company as a reliable institutional-grade commodity partner.

Company has recently announced meeting of board of directors on 13 June 2025 to consider and approve, bonus issue of equity shares to the shareholders of the company, subject to necessary approvals and compliances. Company board will also consider and approve declaration of dividend of up to 100% of the face value of equity shares (Rs. 2 per share) of the Company for the financial year 2024-25, subject to shareholders' approval, if applicable. Board of directors also propose to consider strategic business expansion proposals, including capital deployment for proposed and ongoing projects in the agro and distillery sectors.

Company has reported a Steller performance for the Q4 and FY 2025 ended March 2025. Company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 854.82 crore, over 336 times higher as compared to the revenue of Rs. 2.54 crore in FY 2024. Net profit for FY 2025 too surged to Rs. 7.52 crore as against net profit of Rs. 5.31 lakh in FY 2024. For Q4FY2025 company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 515.53 crore and Net profit of Rs. 2.85 crore.

Board of directors of the company in the meeting has fixed 11June 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for 1:2 stock split. Board of directors of the company in the meeting held on 30th May 2025 has approved Sub-division (stock split) of every 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each into 02 equity shares of face Value of Rs. 1 each. as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on May 29, 2025.

Incorporated in 2012, Murae Organisor Limited is strategically expanding into the agro-industrial sector by planning to acquire agricultural land in Kutch, Gujarat. The proposed investment, estimated between Rs. 20 - 25 crore and aims to diversify the company's product offerings by venturing into the production of value added products and strengthen its presence in the under explored yet lucrative agro-industrial sector. Company aims to cultivate high-quality pomegranates and establish a state-of-the-art distillery facility on the acquired premises.

The company intends to leverage Kutch's favorable agro-climatic conditions for pomegranate cultivation, aligning with government schemes such as the National Horticulture Mission, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), and the Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020. These policies support agricultural and industrial development through subsidies, tax benefits, and infrastructural assistance. The proposed investment is subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals, and statutory clearances.

