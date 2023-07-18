Murli Krishna Pharma Participates in the 9th International Pharma Exhibition (IPHEX) 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Murli Krishna Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company, proudly announces its participation in the 9th edition of the International Pharma Exhibition (IPHEX), organized by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil). The event took place on July 5th, 6th, and 7th in Hyderabad, India.

IPHEX serves as a premier platform for industry professionals to come together, fostering collaboration, and showcasing the advancements in the pharmaceutical sector. With a focus on promoting Indian pharmaceutical products on a global scale, IPHEX attracts exhibitors and visitors from around the world, facilitating networking opportunities and business growth.

During the event, a representative of Murli Krishna Pharma, expressed her satisfaction with the event, stating, "IPHEX has successfully united the entire Pharma Industry, providing a singular platform to interact and work together. It was a pleasure to connect with industry peers and discuss potential collaborations. We sincerely thank all the attendees for sparing their valuable time to meet our team."

Murli Krishna Pharma is renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products. With a diverse range of offerings, the company caters to various therapeutic segments, including cardiovascular, neurology, gastroenterology, and more. By participating in IPHEX 2023, Murli Krishna Pharma aimed to strengthen its global presence, expand its network, and explore new opportunities for growth.

Murli Krishna Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical company based in India. With a strong emphasis on quality and innovation, the company specializes in the production and distribution of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. Murli Krishna Pharma's mission is to improve global healthcare by providing safe and effective medications to patients worldwide.

For more information and comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products of MKPPL, please visit: https://www.murlikrishnapharma.com , LinkedIn, Facebook

Media Contact: Manoj Joshi, PR Panda Promotions , WA: +91-9667329503, E: marketing@prpanda.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor