'Muscle in Motion' by MRF at Bharat Mobility 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 20: MRF Ltd., India's largest tyre manufacturer and a global leader in tyre technology, has introduced its visionary theme, 'Muscle in Motion', at Bharat Mobility 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The theme underscores MRF's dedication to innovation, excellence, and its pivotal role in redefining the future of mobility across diverse segments it operates in.

The vision titled "Muscle in Motion" encapsulates MRF's exceptional market leadership, engineering proficiency, and unwavering commitment to innovation. This vision reflects the organization's dedication to delivering advanced mobility solutions that enhance vehicle performance, foster progress, and transform the transportation landscape.

MRF Ltd, as India's leading tyre manufacturer, and continues to set industry benchmarks with 37 years of market leadership. In FY 2023-24, MRF achieved a record turnover of Rs. 25,486 crore, further accelerating with double-digit growth for the 6 months ended April/October 2024. Based on the latest performance MRF's global ranking has moved up by 4 ranks to No 11 among the Top global tyre manufacturers as per the Global Tire Intelligence report dated 28Th Nov 2024.

MRF embodies an unwavering pursuit of excellence, fulfilling the needs of millions of customers both in India and around the world. MRF has the widest range of tyres ranging from Go-kart to Aircraft. The company excels as a leader in Global Motorsports, serves as a pioneer in Electric Vehicle (EV) innovation, and acts as a catalyst for advancements in tyre technology.

Exhibition Highlights:

Visitors including international delegations to the MRF exhibit will have the opportunity to explore a remarkable showcase of innovative tyre solutions, which includes:

* The Aeromuscle Tyre range, specifically designed for Sukhoi aircraft and the LCA Tejas.

* Specific Tyres for EVs with AFT (Acoustic Foam Technology) to enhance performance of the Electric Vehicles

* An ERC-Type Rally Car equipped with MRF Gravel tyres.

* ICE Rally Studded Tyres, engineered for optimal performance in extreme rally conditions.

* A Supercross Motorcycle featuring high-performance MRF tyres.

* New products for Snow Application

* India's No.1 preferred Truck Radial S3C8 tyre

* MRF range of tyres which are Exported across the world.

MRF operates 10 advanced manufacturing facilities across India playing an active role in helping India meet its Net Zero emission target by 2070. To support this national goal, MRF plans to set phase-wise targets and commitments to improve the Sustainability performance in the coming years. MRF has embarked on this journey towards embedding sustainability in the business practices. Going forward, MRF will be undertaking initiatives to increase utilisation of clean energy, improve efficiency of manufacturing processes and optimise usage of resources.

In Innovating for the future, MRF Ltd. drives sustainable mobility with advanced EV-specific tyres designed for efficiency and durability. As the top OEM partner, MRF supports key EV models across categories of vehicles in India like the Maruti EV / Tata Nexon EV / Mahindra EV / Honda Activa Electric / Bajaj Chetak / Hero Moto Vida and Ather Rizta and many more Motorcycles - Ultraviolette F77/ Revolt, Bus - JBM / Olectra, Truck EV - Olectra / Propel, 3- Wheelers- Bajaj Auto / Piaggio and many others.

Motorsports Excellence: Redefining Performance - MRF is synonymous with motorsports in India, offers high-performance tyres for Formula cars, Rallying, Motocross, Motorcycle racing, and Go-karting. Its global success includes:

* Securing the title of Double Champion in the European Rally Championship (ERC) in 2022 and 2023.

* Earning multiple titles in the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), which highlights its advanced tyre technology.

* Attaining four consecutive victories in the Italian Gravel Championship, thereby reinforcing its global prominence.

These accomplishments exemplify MRF's unwavering dedication to performance and innovation within the motorsport industry. MRF's philosophy, "Tyres We Race Are the Tyres You Buy", ensures cutting-edge innovations from the track enhance durability, performance, and safety for everyday drivers.

Revolutionizing Tyre Care with service offerings that include Tyres & Services Showrooms, Tire Tok, Tyredrome, and Muscle Zone for Truck tyres, deliver precision, safety, and specialized solutions for unmatched customer engagement.

Aerospace is another area that MRF has excelled at. MRF's Aero Muscle Tyres, designed for fighter jets, meet stringent aviation standards with unmatched durability under extreme conditions. This innovation showcases MRF's engineering expertise and its leadership beyond automotive boundaries.

MRF's theme, "Muscle in Motion", exemplifies the company's steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and the advancement of a sustainable future in the field of mobility. You are invited to explore MRF's significant advancements at Bharat Mobility 2025, where you can engage with a vision that continually drives the industry forward.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor