MuscleBlaze Awarded Patent for Revolutionary Proteolytic Enzyme Composition - MB Enzyme Pro

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 5: MuscleBlaze (MB), India's leading sports nutrition brand, is proud to announce the successful grant of a patent for its innovative Proteolytic Enzyme Composition, MB Enzyme Pro. This pioneering achievement marks a significant milestone for MuscleBlaze, solidifying its dedication to scientific advancement within the sports nutrition industry.

A Revolutionary Breakthrough in the World of Protein Sciences

Commonly known as MuscleBlaze EnzymePro, this cutting-edge formula harnesses the power of MuscleBlaze's proprietary Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). This unique blend of digestive proteases is specifically designed to enhance the digestion and absorption of whey protein by 50 per cent.

By optimizing protein bioavailability, MB Enzyme Pro empowers athletes and fitness enthusiasts to maximize the benefits of whey protein for optimal muscle growth and recovery.

A Testament to Innovation and Dedication

The patent grant for MB Enzyme Pro signifies a pivotal moment for MuscleBlaze. It serves as a powerful testament to the company's unwavering commitment to scientific research and development.

The years of research, clinical trials, and third-party testing by MuscleBlaze reflect their relentless pursuit of innovation, which has resulted in a groundbreaking product range - the Biozyme series, poised to revolutionize the sports nutrition landscape.

The Biozyme Protein range that boasts greater protein absorption, thanks to MB Enzyme Pro, has also been tested and certified by global agencies like Labdoor USA, Informed Choice UK, and Trustified.

Unlocking the True Potential of Whey Protein

The MB Enzyme Pro patent isn't just a scientific achievement; it's a game-changer for athletes everywhere. This pioneering formula unlocks the true potential of whey protein, ensuring your body absorbs more of the muscle-building blocks it craves. By maximizing bioavailability, MB Enzyme Pro empowers you to experience faster recovery, greater strength, and a whole new level of performance.

Experts Comment on the Achievement

"Maximizing protein absorption is crucial for athletes seeking optimal muscle recovery and growth," says Kaustuv Paliwal, Sr. Vice President, MuscleBlaze. "MuscleBlaze's MB Enzyme Pro with its innovative EAF technology represents a significant advancement in protein supplementation."

About MuscleBlaze

MuscleBlaze is India's leading sports nutrition brand, offering a comprehensive range of performance-driven supplements for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

By constantly innovating and reformulating its products to stay at the forefront of the sports nutrition industry, the brand is dedicated to providing high-quality, scientifically-backed products that are designed to optimize athletic performance and support an active lifestyle.

For More Information, Contact:

Name: Ishani Sirohi

Title: Social and Content head

Email ID: ishani.sirohi1@brightlifecare.com

Phone Number:9873593455

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor