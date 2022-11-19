Music breaks boundaries in Kaka’s new song Gallaan Dilaan Diyaan that speaks candidly to the romantic within us with this song and his next Geet Banuga

November 19: Even in a world full of differences, there are many who refuse to give up on our faith that art can bring people together beyond boundaries. Taking the same vein of thought ahead Kaka Ji Records along with Agaazz Music have launched their newest song Gallaan Dilaan Diyaan. Written, composed and sung by Kaka, female singer Sanam Marvi joins Kaka behind the mic. “Borders shouldn’t exist and love must overrule hate,” starts off Kaka about the love ballad that poignantly puts how love trumps all.

He adds, “This song is a turning point for me personally. I wanted to tap into the more emotional and matured side of me, presenting love from a whole new gaze. I have seen more and have experienced more, which has added a whole new layer to my art. I hope people reconnect with how I am thinking now and how I am perceiving love. I want to reach my audiences with my music. I want my work to be candid, to speak to them, to make them feel seen, heard and loved. That was the motive with the song and I hope we have achieved it.”

Marvi tells us, “It was such a joy working with Kaka. To share art with him is an honour. It’s beautiful to see Kaka try something new with this track. I am delighted at how the song has turned out. It sounds straight from the heart and has the depth to resonate with people. I feel soulful songs hit home and that was truly the effort here.”

Enjoying the love of this track, Kaka is already ready with his next – Geet Banuga – an upbeat Punjabi pop track. The song’s hook line talks about how he was not writing anything for a year and unable to put words to his thoughts until he thought of his muse and his ability to write returned with the memory of the woman of his dreams. The song beautifully conveys what keeps a writer going!

