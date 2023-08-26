Music video Laachari releases, promises to touch audience’s heart chords

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: The much-anticipated song Laachari, with music that transcends boundaries, was released on YouTube and other streaming platforms on Friday. Seamlessly blending Hindi and English lyrics with the electrifying essence of alternative rock, Laachari promises to touch the heart chords of the audience.



Creating a captivating narrative that resonates with audiences far and wide, Laachari is a truly remarkable musical endeavour. It has been produced by Parth Patel under the banner of Sarangam Production LLP.



“Working on Laachari was an exhilarating journey. We want to create something that brings together diverse elements. The result is that Laachari is not just a song, but an immersive experience. The incredibly talented D Jay and the other artists who have come together have poured their hearts in creating Laachari,” said Parth Patel.



Speaking about the newly released song, D Jay said, “Music has the unique ability to touch hearts and connect souls. The entire team has worked very hard on making Laachari the beautiful composition it has turned out to be. It is not just a blend of languages, but also of emotions, and we are all confident it will touch the hearts of listeners.”



Alongside D Jay, Laachari features Teertha and Parth Patel. The music video has been directed by Parth Patel and Akshar Patel, with Nisarg Patel and Arpan Darji capturing the enchanting visuals. The production is managed by Mithil Patel, with art by Jay Patel and graphic design by MAD Creata. Keyur Gadiya is the music video’s editor.



The song is accompanied by the musical prowess of the band Akt of God, with members including Issac Christian on drums, Ankit Christy on harmony vocals and guitar, and Abhi as the lead guitarist.



Laachari made its debut on Sarangam Musics’ YouTube channel, various music OTT platforms and television channels on Friday. Audiences are in for a treat as they witness beautiful words, music and visuals come together for the song.



Nocat Technologies is the Social Media partner for Laachari, while Danny’s Cafe (Sola) is the Cafe partner.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor