Musk challenges Brazil's court order to block X accounts, says 'lifting all restrictions'

New Delhi, April 7 Challenging Brazil's court order to block certain popular X accounts, tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he will lift all the restrictions even if they have to close their office in the country.

This move comes after X Corp has been forced by court decisions to block certain popular accounts in Brazil.

"We do not know the reasons these blocking orders have been issued. We do not know which posts are alleged to violate the law," X wrote in a post.

"We are prohibited from saying which court or judge issued the order, or on what grounds. We are prohibited from saying which accounts are impacted," it added.

Responding to such restrictions put by the Brazilian court, Musk said, "Why are you doing this @alexandre (Alexandre de Moraes, Justice of Brazil's Federal Supreme Court)?

Later, in another post, the tech billionaire said, "We are lifting all restrictions. This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil".

"As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit," he added.

Meanwhile, X has activated the Community Notes feature -- a user-based fact-checking programme -- in India, as the country prepares for general elections.

Musk-owned social media platform also welcomed new contributors in India for its community notes feature.

