Mustafa Yusufali Gom honored by Governor of West Bengal

Kolkata ( West Bengal) [India], August 28: Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom, MD of Care Takers Exterior & Interior Pvt. Ltd., was honored with Dr. BR Ambedkar Award by the Governor of West Bengal Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose at a function organized at the Raj Bhavan Kolkata. Mr. Gom was given in recognition of his remarkable social work.

Dr. BR Ambedkar Award and International Buddha Peace Award ceremony was organized by Maitri Peace Foundation at Raj Bhavan in West Bengal, in which Governor Dr. CV, Ananda Bose, Lok Sabha MP Mukesh Rajput, Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and Minister Dr. Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Padma Bhushan and singer Udit Narayan and Managing Director of Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom honored with Dr. BR Ambedkar Award.

Mr. Gom was simultaneously honored with a doctorate owing to his immense thought leadership. Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management (IEMS) conferred the doctorate to Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom for his experience of 30 years in the building repair restoration and maintenance industry and his tremendous work in restoring more than 500 Buildings across Mumbai City.

This honor was given to Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom, keeping in view the social work being done by him. It is also known that Mr. Gom is a secretary of Anjuman e Najmi Kandivali Jamaat, and they run a community kitchen in Kandivali under the leadership of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (TUS), from which people took lot of benefits in Covid-19.

The event, held at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, was organized by Buddhist monk Surjit Baruah, who runs several orphanages in Sikkim.

So far, Mr. Gom has received many honors for his good social work. Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honored him with the best honor of “Gau Bharat Bharti” as well as the Vagdhara Samman by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Apart from this, the honor of “Face of India” was also given to Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom by the famous actor of the cinema world, Mukesh Rishi.

