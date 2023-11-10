Muthoot Fincorp Streamlines Legal Operations with LIBRA-Zolvit's Litigation Management Tool

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 10: Muthoot Fincorp, one of India's leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has taken a significant step towards enhancing its legal operations by partnering with Zolvit's Litigation Management Tool, known as LIBRA.

Much like several other NBFCs, Muthoot Fincorp encountered difficulties in handling litigation cases spread across different regions in the country. Traditionally, Muthoot relied on local advocates for updates on their legal matters, which occasionally resulted in delays. To address these challenges, Muthoot Fincorp sought a holistic solution that would grant them full control and transparency over their legal portfolio.

'LIBRA, an innovative legal case tracking tool, offers a fully automated system for real-time updates and seamless management of litigation matters across India. When the legal team from LIBRA-Zolvit approached Muthoot Fincorp, they introduced their flagship Litigation Management Feature, custom-tailored to meet the specific needs of in-house legal teams in NBFCs and Banks. LIBRA provides comprehensive features designed to streamline legal operations.

Over 62,000 users across India rely on LIBRA to track their firms' cases on a daily basis. Muthoot Fincorp is one of these users and has experienced an impressive 90% reduction in manual efforts since implementing LIBRA's Litigation Management Tool. Popular features which help NBFCs (like Muthoot Fincorp) streamline their operations include:

* Automatic capturing of new cases filed against them and promptly notifying their legal team.

* Centralise access to all case files and legal documents through a single, user-friendly interface.

* Receiving listing and order updates in real time via the LIBRA mobile app, ensuring that they always stay informed and responsive.

* Categorising Cases based on loan products and generating filtered reports instantly to gain deeper insights into their legal operations.

LIBRA has established itself as the preferred choice for streamlining legal operations in India with over 62,000 users, mostly lawyers, daily monitoring of over 100 million cases, and integration with 10,000+ court establishments. LIBRA's extensive coverage demonstrates its effectiveness and reliability for Muthoot Fincorp and other financial institutions.

Lawyers looking for a practice management platform can try LIBRA. It offers a free trial for 14 days, before one needs to subscribe to it. It's available on Play Store and App Store for download Libra Law Practice Management.

Hrishikesh, an NUS Alumni and Founder of Zolvit, shared his vision, stating, "We are committed to diversifying our service offerings, expanding internationally, leveraging advanced technology, building valuable partnerships, and continually enhancing the customer experience while serving the community of MSMEs and SMEs in India."

Vakilsearch's focus on building strong alliances underscores its commitment to customer satisfaction and its leadership role in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor