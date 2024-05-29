Muthoot Pappachan Group announces Shah Rukh Khan as new brand ambassador

New Delhi, May 29 Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), a 137-year-old leading business conglomerate in India, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, on Wednesday announced Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone for MPG, reinforcing its brand presence and a new way of connecting with a diverse audience across India.

"It's a significant milestone for us. Shah Rukh doesn't just bring his star power -- he also embodies the humility and self-made success that align with our core values," said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot Pappachan Group.

"Shah Rukh Khan’s journey mirrors our commitment to making services accessible at various touchpoints across our companies, reinforcing our mission to empower the common man across the nation. His life story perfectly illustrates the power of dreaming big and realising those dreams," he added.

In his role as the group's brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in MPG’s campaigns across multiple channels, promoting their services. These campaigns aim to showcase a range of financial products and services, echoing the group’s commitment towards revolutionising access and streamlining convenience for all.

"Joining the esteemed Muthoot Pappachan Group as their brand ambassador is an exciting step. With a century-long legacy, MPG has immensely contributed to India's financial landscape. I look forward to inspiring individuals across the country to dream big as MPG turns those dreams into reality, with their easily accessible bouquet of products," Shah Rukh Khan said.

This collaboration demonstrates MPG's outlook and firm dedication to fostering the country’s financial growth and aspirations. Shah Rukh Khan's iconic status further magnifies this narrative, resonating with customers across all age groups, while inspiring them to dream big.

"Shah Rukh Khan represents more than just fame; he embodies humility and self-made triumph. He connects with our target audience as an ordinary individual who dreamed big and turned his dreams into reality," said Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp Limited.

Muthoot Pappachan Group is the promoter of the country’s leading NBFCs including Muthoot FinCorp Limited (flagship Company of the Group), Muthoot Microfin Limited, Muthoot Capital Services Limited and Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited.

As Muthoot Pappachan Group moves towards heralding a future where financial inclusion is within reach for all, having Shah Rukh Khan as their new brand ambassador plays a significant role in achieving this milestone.

