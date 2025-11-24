M+V Altios Celebrates 25 Years of Driving Global Business Success in India

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 24: M+V Altios, a key partner for international companies expanding into India, has reached a significant milestone: 25 years of operations that parallel India's transformation from an emerging market to a core hub in global value chains.

From Market Entry to Internationalisation

German entrepreneur Klaus Maier and Francesco Motka founded M+V Altios in 2000 with a clear objective: make India accessible and operationally manageable for foreign companies working in or entering the Indian market. Two decades later, the company has evolved this purpose into "Internationalisation 360°" - a comprehensive model that integrates strategy, operations, compliance, and post-entry growth for companies expanding across borders.

The firm's journey mirrors India's rise as a global manufacturing and innovation centre. What started as a boutique consulting firm now operates as a nationwide organisation with 250+ professionals across 8 cities (Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad & Ahmedabad), supporting over 1,200 international companies across engineering, automotive, energy, healthcare, biotechnology, EV, precision industry, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods sectors.

India Strengthens Its Strategic Position

India has transformed from a destination market into a strategic node in global value chains. Companies now view India not merely as a consumer base, but as a hub for manufacturing, sourcing, and innovation. The country's 7.5%+ GDP growth, 1.4 billion-strong workforce, and vibrant MSME ecosystem (contributing nearly 30% to GDP and 45% of exports) drive this transformation.

M+V Altios has witnessed this shift firsthand. European clientsespecially family-owned Mittelstand and SME companiesno longer enter India merely to sell products. They now build R&D centers, establish sourcing clusters, and create local subsidiaries to serve Asia-Pacific markets directly from India.

The company joined the Altios International network in 2021, gaining access to 40+ offices across 25 countries. This integration enhances cross-border collaboration between Indian and international enterprises within one seamless ecosystem. Today, M+V Altios supports foreign companies establishing Indian operations while helping Indian firms expand into Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, and beyonddelivering strategic and sustainable global growth.

The 25-Year Evolution

M+V Altios has expanded its portfolio to match India's liberalisation pace:

* 2000 - Opened its first India office for market-entry consulting

* 2006 - Added compliance, HR, and accounting services

* 2012 - Introduced logistics and interim-management solutions

* 2018 - Created sales-performance and efficiency verticals

* 2021 - Joined the Altios International group

* 2024 - Rolled out global-sourcing and supplier-development services

This progression mirrors India's evolution from an import-driven economy to a manufacturing and innovation partner. It also reflects how the organization's people and culture have evolved. Teams that initially understood primarily German business practices now operate as a truly multicultural organisation, working fluidly with French, Italian, American, and other global business cultures. This cross-cultural alignment enables M+V Altios to bridge communication styles, decision-making patterns, and corporate valuesensuring smoother collaborations and long-term partnerships between international companies and their Indian teams.

Creating Platforms for Global Leaders

For over a decade, India Day in Germany has brought together business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to explore India's growth potential. M+V Altios hosts this flagship event, which has become a cornerstone for fostering Indo-European business dialogue and long-term partnerships. Building on this success, the company extended the concept to India through the Sales Networking Meeta forum that connects C-level executives of foreign subsidiaries in India with government, financial, and industry stakeholders.

What began as a small gathering in 2010 has evolved into a powerful platform where senior leaders exchange insights on market entry, sales leadership, and cross-cultural alignment, bridging the gap between global strategy and local execution. Through editions in 2012, 2014, and 2025, the event has grown into a trusted meeting ground for international businesses, industry experts, and ecosystem partners.

The 2025 edition of the Sales Networking Meet held special significance as M+V Altios also celebrated 25 years in Indiaa milestone reflecting enduring partnerships and shared progress. The company plans to host India Day in Germany in 2026, reaffirming its commitment to international collaboration, followed by the Sales Networking Meet in 2027, continuing this cross-continental dialogue.

Both events serve the same purpose: strengthen the bridge between European SMEs and India's dynamic market, empowering leaders to turn internationalisation into an enduring growth strategy.

The 3 Ps: People, Purpose, and the Next Phase

People: A people-first culture underlies every milestone. M+V Altios has built an ecosystem where long-standing employees and clients grow togetherreflecting the deep trust, shared learning, and partnership that define its journey. Cross-functional teams across India and abroad continue to bridge cultural and business nuances, turning collaboration into a competitive advantage.

Purpose: Altios Vision 2030 guides the firm's clear purpose: accelerate two-way growth by enabling global companies to scale in India and Indian enterprises to internationalise. This dual mission embodies sustainable globalisation, where opportunity flows in both directions.

Next Phase: As India advances toward a $5-trillion economy, M+V Altios envisions the country not merely as an investment destination, but as a launchpad for global collaboration and innovation. The next phase of growth will connect people, cultures, and capabilitiesempowering businesses to think globally while acting locally.

Your trusted partner for SME's internationalisation

We're thrilled to be part of the ALTIOS Group. Its 30 years of existence guarantee the group's success. Since our merger, we've offered German-speaking companies a wide range of services for their internationalisation projects worldwide. I'm delighted that the next 30 years will continue in the same direction: representing our clients' interests in the best possible way, submitting proposals and offers, and constantly developing ourselves to fulfil our role as a leading international intermediary," says Klaus Maier, ALTIOS Managing Partner and founder of M+V Altios.

Continuous growth has always played an important role since we founded ALTIOS. We will expand into many more countries in the coming years. This localisation strategy is essential to fulfil our quality promise and give our customers access to new markets. From 2022, we plan to open two new offices in Switzerland and Japan. We'll establish further locations in the G30 countries over the next five years. We will continue to innovate by expanding existing business areas and developing new ones to support our customers with even better services," continues Bruno Mascart, Managing Partner and co-founder of ALTIOS.

"India's story and ours have grown together. Over 25 years, we've helped transform ambition into execution for global SMEs. As India becomes a $5-trillion innovation hub, we aim to deepen this partnershipbridging cultures, enabling two-way internationalisation, and making India a launchpad for sustainable global growth." - Praveen Singhal, Managing Director, M+V Altios India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor