My Account - One-stop Solution for all the DIY Bajaj Finserv Services

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: My Account - Bajaj Finance customer portal - formerly known as Experia - has now been revamped for an enhanced customer experience. With this update, My Account is now a one-stop shop for a host of do-it-yourself (DIY) services. An end-to-end solution for a range of financial offers, it is a digital customer portal that eliminates the hassles of branch visits for customers and allows them to manage their ongoing product relationships easily.

In addition to just being a portal for existing customers, with My Account, new customers can also get easy access to a range of pre-approved offers on loans and cards. They can also pay for their utility bills and mobile recharge using our payment services. Signing-in is easy - all one needs to do is enter the mobile number and the OTP.

Here’s the list of DIY Bajaj Finserv services available on the customer portal - My Account.

Easy profile management

Existing customers can easily update their KYC details in a hassle-free online process. This facility ensures that updating customer details is easy and assures immediate assistance for customers if there is any service-related query. New customers can also add or update their profile details and earn rewards.

Quick access to documents

Existing customers can easily download all their product-related documents without any branch visit. My Account has a dedicated section - Document Centre - that provides easy access to all the documents related to loans and deposits. From the statement of account to the interest certificate, customers can download any document in just a few simple steps.

Multiple payment options

My Account offers online payment services that make loan repayment easy and convenient for customers. These payment options include part-prepayment, foreclosure, advance EMI payment, and overdue EMI payment. Customers looking to make any payments against their loan account, can use this option and make payments in an online process. Customers can also pay their electricity or mobile bills by using the Bajaj Finserv BBPS platform.

Mandate management facility

Existing customers can also change their bank account details for their ongoing loan account without any branch visit. My Account offers an easy and online mandate management facility that allows customers to update their bank account details in a few clicks.

Withdrawing funds is easy

Flexi Loan customers can easily withdraw funds from the available loan limit anytime in just a few clicks as and when they need.

Product-related DIY services

Existing FD or loan customers can easily manage their ongoing product without any branch visits. With the DIY services, fixed deposit customers can easily renew their deposit, update nominee details and more in just a few clicks.

Raise a service request facility

If customers have any queries related to the products and/ or services, they can use the ‘raise a request’ facility for online assistance. Once the customer raises any query on the customer portal, a representative will reach out to them within 48 business hours to guide them.

Pre-approved offers

In addition to all the above services, with My Account, customers can also get access to pre-approved offers on a range of products such as loans, cards and more. Both existing and new customers can easily sign-in with their mobile number and the OTP and explore these offers. This digital customer portal enables easy and hassle-free online application eliminating the lengthy process.

My Account - Bajaj Finance customer portal provides a host of online services that help existing customers to manage their product easily. It also provides a range of products and an easy application facility to new customers who are looking for financial assistance.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs and commercial customers, with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 72.98 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/ Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing and CRISIL AAA/ Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of ‘BBB-/Stable’ and a short-term issuer credit rating of ‘A-3’ by S&P Global Ratings.

