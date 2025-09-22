My Clean City by HCLFoundation marks World Cleanup Day with massive community drive, launches Waste Champions League

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22: HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, celebrated World Cleanup Day 2025 at the Noida Stadium Football Ground, under its flagship urban sustainability program My Clean City. This year's highlight was the launch of the Waste Champions League, a national competition engaging school students across India in environmental action and responsible waste management.

Over 2,000+ participants including students, residents and HCLTech volunteers joined the My Clean City Swachhata Rally, reiterating the pledge to "leave no waste behind." The event featured various zones from honoring sanitation workers and rejecting single-use plastics to promoting waste segregation and showcasing upcycled fashion.

The event also featured a vibrant semi-classical dance by the Greater Noida World School and a compelling street play by the Sriram Millenium School, Noida. Mr. S. P. Singh, General Manager, Public Health, Noida Authority, delivered a keynote on the importance of sustainable waste management. Key stakeholders were felicitated for their contributions.

"Noida Authority has been working diligently toward cleanliness in the city and it is a matter of pride that Noida has been recognized as a Golden City in the Swacchhata Super League 2024-25. Our ongoing partnership with HCLFoundation is aimed at making the city clean and sustainable. Community engagement drives such as these have resulted in positive behavior change towards waste management. Today I am exhilarated to see the participation of our city's residents, especially children, market leaders, safai Karamcharis and youth, in this mega rally endorsing sustainability." said the Noida Authority spokesperson.

Mr. Alok Varma, Project Director - Samuday & My Clean City, HCLFoundation, inaugurated the rally, stating: "At HCLFoundation, we believe sustainable change begins with awareness and collective action. With the Swachhata Rally and the Waste Champions League, we aim to engage a wider audience and reinforce the importance of responsible waste management. Our goal is clear: clean, green and waste-free cities powered by community participation." Launched in 2018, My Clean City focuses on end-to-end waste management solutions, capacity building, behaviour change campaigns, and technological interventions.

The celebrations was also aligned with the Government of India's nationwide 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' campaign (17 September-2 October), reinforcing the shared national mission of cleaner surroundings, reduced plastic waste, and sustainable festive practices.

