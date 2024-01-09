"My country is keen on increasing bilateral relations with India", says High Commissioner of Malta Reuben Gauci

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 has attracted international attention, and among the guests is Reuben Gauci, the High Commissioner of Malta in Delhi.

Gauci expressed his pleasure at attending the summit, highlighting its significance in showcasing not just the vibrancy of Gujarat but also the dynamic spirit of India as a whole.

Gauci said, "It is a great pleasure for me to attend Vibrant Gujarat...It shows the vibrancy of not just Gujarat but also the vibrancy of India. I'm looking forward to meeting PM Modi and showing him that my country is keen on increasing bilateral relations with India."

As one of the prominent diplomatic figures attending the summit, High Commissioner Gauci expressed anticipation about the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He sees this as a chance to convey Malta's keen interest in fostering stronger bilateral relations with India across various sectors.

The statements reflect Malta's eagerness to explore avenues for collaboration and partnership with India in diverse areas, spanning trade, culture, and diplomatic ties.

Malta, with its strategic location in the Mediterranean, holds potential for mutually beneficial engagements with India.

On January 10, Prime Minister will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5:15 PM, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit provides a platform for diplomatic dialogues and discussions that could pave the way for enhanced cooperation between Malta and India.

As the summit progresses, the interactions between High Commissioner Gauci and Indian dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, are anticipated to contribute to the strengthening of diplomatic ties and the exploration of collaborative opportunities between Malta and India.

The diplomatic representation at Vibrant Gujarat underscores the event's significance in fostering global partnerships and alliances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor