My Health, My Right, Insights from Leading Health Experts on World Health Day 2024

New Delhi (India), April 5: On World Health Day 2024, the global community stands united in recognizing health as a fundamental human right. Under the banner of “My Health, My Right,” esteemed health experts from around the world converge to share their insights and perspectives on the evolving landscape of healthcare. This poignant occasion serves as a rallying cry, emphasizing the intrinsic value of accessible and equitable healthcare for all. From preventative measures to innovative treatments, these experts shed light on the multifaceted aspects of health and advocate for policies that prioritize the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

Dr. Munindra Kumar, MD (Med), DNB (Nephrology-Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), MRCP-SCE (Nephro), RCP (Glasgow, Edin & UK), CCEBDM (Diabetology), Former Consultant, Manipal Hospital, New Delhi. Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram – Medical Director & Co-Founder of Nephrus India (Chain of Dialysis & Kidney Care Centres)

On World Health Day 2024, let’s remember that true progress lies in ensuring that health is not a luxury, but a fundamental human right. As we strive for equity in healthcare, let us heed the words of Nelson Mandela, who said, ‘Health cannot be a question of income; it is a fundamental human right.’ From a nephrologist's perspective, this means extending our reach to the marginalized and underserved, ensuring that kidney health knows no boundaries.

In our country numerous disparities in healthcare access and distribution are seen, regional (North vs. South), Corporate vs. Public sector, Urban vs. Rural, health insurance coverage is also extremely varied and so on. Let us build a world where access to quality healthcare is not determined by one’s wealth or status but by the simple principle of humanity. Together, let’s champion equitable access to kidney care, paving the way for a healthier, more just world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and no one is left behind in the pursuit of well-being.”

Dr. Richa Singh, Medical Director, Urvara Fertility Centre (Lucknow), (MBBS, DNB OBS & GYNE), DRM (Germany), FRM (Gujarat), Hysteroscopy Specialist (Dubai), Laparoscopy Specialist (AIIMS), Delhi

Health is a critical component of human well-being and economic prosperity, yet women in India face a myriad of health challenges that significantly impact the nation’s overall productivity. Neglecting their health due to numerous responsibilities or lifestyle factors has led to a surge in infertility cases, exacerbated by delayed marriages, career priorities, and unhealthy lifestyle choices.

However, women have the right to prioritize their health and should pay heed to bodily symptoms indicating potential health issues, such as hormonal imbalances or infections leading to infertility. Seeking timely medical assistance from a gynecologist is crucial to mitigate long-term consequences. Moreover, options like egg freezing offer women autonomy over their reproductive choices, particularly in cases of late marriages or pregnancies.

Urvara Fertility Centre, led by Dr. Richa Singh, champions awareness and provides solutions for infertility issues, ensuring every woman has the opportunity to experience the joys of motherhood. On this World Health Day, let’s empower women to assert their right to good health and reproductive choices.

Dr. Kalrav Mistry, Psychiatrist, Sexologist & De-addiction Specialist, specialised in rTMS Therapy, Ahmedabad

Dr. Kalrav Mistry, a distinguished Psychiatrist, Sexologist, and De-addiction specialist, is a beacon of expertise in the field of mental health. As the Consultant Psychiatrist and Head of Department at Shalby Multi-speciality hospitals in Ahmedabad and Rajasthan, Dr. Mistry brings over a decade of clinical, research, and teaching experience to his practice.

Renowned for his compassionate care and comprehensive approach, he addresses a wide spectrum of psychiatric disorders, from mood disorders and anxiety to addiction and sexual health issues. Dr. Mistry’s accolades with prestigious awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field. Continuously expanding his knowledge, he actively participates in national and international conferences and holds certifications in advanced neurostimulation methods.

Dr. Mistry’s holistic approach extends to psychotherapy, where he offers counseling in various domains, including marital, career, and family dynamics. With his unwavering commitment, Dr. Mistry provides unparalleled 360-degree mental healthcare, ensuring the well-being of his patients in Ahmedabad and beyond.

Dr. Arun Muthuvel, MS, MCH, Medical director – IVF, Iswarya Fertility Centers, Chennai

Dr. Arun Muthuvel, the esteemed Medical Director at Iswarya Fertility Centers Chennai, emphasizes the profound significance of World Health Day, aligning with this year’s theme: “My Health, My Right.” With his extensive expertise in reproductive health and assisted reproduction technologies, Dr. Muthuvel advocates for the universal recognition of health as a fundamental human right.

He believes that access to comprehensive healthcare, including fertility treatments, should be readily available to all individuals, irrespective of socioeconomic status or geographical location. Dr. Muthuvel asserts that empowering individuals with knowledge about their health rights is essential in fostering a culture of wellness and equity.

As a leading health expert, he underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing healthcare disparities and advancing global health agendas. Through his participation in this article, Dr. Muthuvel aims to inspire meaningful dialogue and action towards achieving health justice for all.

Dr. Lal Daga, MBBS, DNB (Med.), DNB (Card) MNAMS, FESC (International), FEAC, Advanced Cardiology Training Programme (Seoul), Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad

On World Health Day 2024, Dr. Lal Daga, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad, stresses the imperative of recognizing health as an inherent human right. He asserts, ‘Access to quality healthcare and the pursuit of a healthy life are fundamental entitlements for every individual.’

Drawing from his extensive experience in cardiology, Dr. Daga underscores the significance of preventive measures, stating, ‘Equipping individuals with knowledge and resources for proactive health decisions is paramount.’ He emphasizes the necessity of comprehensive healthcare solutions, stating, ‘Health encompasses more than mere disease absence; it involves physical, mental, and social well-being.’ Dr. Daga also advocates for heightened awareness and destigmatization of mental health issues within his practice, noting, ‘Promoting stress management and mental health awareness is essential in our current fast-paced society.’

On this occasion of World Health Day, Dr. Daga calls for concerted efforts to bridge the gap in healthcare access, ensuring equitable opportunities for all to pursue heart-healthy lives. Dr Lal Daga also emphasised that equal importance should be given to early diagnosis & treatment as secondary prevention.

Dr. Navin Modi, MBBS, DVD, Dermatologist, Thane

Dr. Navin Modi, a seasoned Dermatologist based in Thane, emphasizes the critical link between health rights and personal responsibility. While legal frameworks may declare certain entitlements, true health empowerment stems from individual accountability. Recognizing the pervasive influence of commercial interests in shaping health choices, Dr. Modi warns against falling prey to false narratives and dubious claims, such as those propagated by certain businesses or unscrupulous practitioners.

He advocates for informed decision-making, urging individuals to discern between genuine healthcare providers and imposters through diligent research and social networks. Dr. Modi highlights systemic challenges, including the proliferation of substandard medical colleges and the unchecked promotion of alternative medicines without scientific backing.

Amidst these challenges, he stresses the importance of proactive health management, emphasizing that true wellness requires active engagement and discernment. By assuming ownership of one’s health journey, individuals can navigate the complexities of modern healthcare and prioritize well-being effectively.

Dr. Venugopal Reddy I, MBBS, DCH, MD, MRCPCH, DSc, FRCPCH, FRACP, MBA, PhD – Medical Director and Consultant Pediatrician at Ovum Hospital, Bangalore

On World Health Day, April 7, 2024, we gather under the banner of “My Health, My Right,” recognizing that access to comprehensive healthcare is not a luxury but a fundamental human entitlement. In India’s diverse tapestry, this day underscores our collective responsibility to forge a stronger, healthier future, particularly for our children.

As a Medical Director and Consultant Pediatrician, I witness daily the pivotal role early health interventions play in shaping lives, from maternal and newborn care to fostering environments conducive to holistic growth. The essence of “My Health, My Right” lies in ensuring every child’s right to survive and thrive, advocating for equitable access to vaccines, nutritious food, clean air, and safe living conditions.

It means championing mental and emotional well-being alongside physical health from infancy onward. Let’s dedicate ourselves on this World Health Day to ensuring every child receives the healthcare they deserve, paving the path towards brighter futures where health equity is a tangible reality for all.

Dr. Smriti Mishra, MBBS, MS – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, FMAS, DMAS, Fellowship in ART and Obs Gynae Ultrasound, Formerly a consultant at MAX Hospital Shalimar Bagh & currently a consultant at Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Owner of Smriti Gynaecology & Lung Centre, Delhi

Dr. Smriti Mishra, a dedicated Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in Delhi, underscores the importance of this year’s World Health Day theme, advocating for universal access to quality healthcare, education, and essential resources. She emphasizes the inseparable link between health and human rights, stressing that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect when seeking medical care.

Dr. Mishra highlights the prevalence of discrimination and abuse within healthcare systems, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as women, those in poverty, people with disabilities, migrants, and gender minorities. She outlines key priorities for improving healthcare, including ensuring patients’ right to informed consent, ending child marriages to protect health and rights, and preventing maternal deaths through empowerment and comprehensive reproductive health services. Dr. Mishra calls for collective action to uphold health rights, protect human dignity, and combat abuses in healthcare settings.

Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal, Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist, Arihant Hospital and Sunrise Life Care IVF Centre, Gurgaon

Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal, a distinguished Gynecologist, Obstetrician, and Infertility specialist based in Gurgaon, shares her perspective on World Health Day 2024, themed “My Health, My Right.” With nearly two decades of experience and a repertoire of accolades, including the Healthcare Excellence Award and the Vishwanathan Award from Delhi University, Dr. Jain emphasizes the critical importance of healthcare access as a fundamental human right.

She believes that every individual deserves comprehensive and equitable healthcare services, including advanced fertility treatments like Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and InVitro Fertilization (IVF). Dr. Jain’s commitment to utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and techniques underscores her dedication to upholding global standards in healthcare delivery. Through her participation in this article, Dr. Jain aims to advocate for inclusive healthcare policies and empower individuals to assert their rights to optimal health and well-being.

Dr. Saheli Dasgupta, Head of Pediatric Critical Care Peerless Hospital, Kolkata

Dr. Saheli Dasgupta an eminent Pediatrician from Kolkata and Head of the Department of Pediatric Critical Care emphasises that This year's theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination.

It reminds us that everyone, no matter where they live or who they are, has the right to good health. Unfortunately, many people around the world face challenges that prevent them from accessing quality healthcare and living healthy lives. Hence, this year, let's come together to take our health into our own hands, assert our rights for better health and create a movement that aims to eliminate all sorts of health inequalities.

This article is compiled by Nandish Communication. For any query, please feel free to contact at +91-9873359807.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor