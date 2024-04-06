My Health, My Right: Suggestions from Leading Health Experts on World Health Day 2024

New Delhi (India), April 6: As World Health Day 2024 approaches, the mantra “My Health, My Right” resonates profoundly. In this article, leading health experts uncover the essence of personal health sovereignty amidst today’s complex healthcare landscape. They shed light on the vital interplay between individual health choices and broader societal welfare. From demystifying healthcare systems to advocating for universal access, let’s embark on a journey that celebrates the fundamental right to health while offering actionable pathways towards a healthier, more equitable world.

Dr. Fahad Bin Hamid: D.Orth, DNB (Ortho), Consultant Orthopedics, Arthroscopy & Sports Injury Specialist at Eshan Hospital Bareilly & Aalahazrat Surgical And Trauma Center Bareilly

On World Health Day 2024, Dr. Fahad Bin Hamid, an esteemed Arthroscopy & Sports Injury Specialist at Eshan Multispeciality Hospital in Bareilly, underscores the fundamental principle that health is an inherent right for all individuals. He emphasizes the importance of access to quality healthcare irrespective of socio-economic status. Dr. Fahad believes in the transformative power of physical activity and sports participation, not only for improving health outcomes but also for fostering a sense of community and well-being. With a proactive approach to wellness, he advocates for preventative measures such as regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and timely medical check-ups. Central to his practice is the belief in personalized treatment plans, tailored to the unique needs of each patient, empowering them to take charge of their health journey. Dr. Fahad Bin Hamid envisions a healthcare system that is holistic, addressing not just physical ailments but also mental and emotional well-being, ensuring comprehensive care for all individuals.

Dr. Shailender Prasad: MBBS, DCH, DNB Pediatric at Shambhavi Healthcare Clinic, Noida

Dr. Shailender Prasad, a paediatrician renowned for his compassionate care at Shambhavi Healthcare Clinic, underscores the paramount importance of prioritizing children’s health on World Health Day 2024. “Ensuring access to quality healthcare for children is not just a matter of compassion, but a fundamental right,” Dr. Prasad asserts. With a profound dedication to paediatric medicine, Dr. Prasad advocates for comprehensive approaches encompassing preventive healthcare measures, early interventions, and holistic support systems. His commitment reflects the collective effort needed from healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities to safeguard the health and well-being of every child. Dr. Prasad’s expertise resonates in his unwavering belief that childhood lays the foundation for a healthy adulthood, urging proactive steps to address contemporary health challenges faced by children. By empowering parents and caregivers with knowledge and resources, Dr. Prasad envisions a future where every child can thrive, embodying the ethos of “My Health, My Right.” Through his tireless advocacy and dedication, Dr. Prasad exemplifies the spirit of World Health Day, catalysing positive change for generations to come.

Dr. Arun Kumar: CEO Nikhara Kidney Care and Sr. Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician at Apollo Hospital, Seshadhripuram, Bangalore

My Health, My Right: Desi Edition “Imagine a Bollywood blockbuster where the hero fights off villains with a spinach smoothie in one hand and a yoga mat in the other. That’s right, in this comedy of health, our hero declares, “My health, my right,” amidst the chaos of samosa cravings and chai addictions. In this desi drama, every family gathering turns into a battle of the bulge as relatives heap plates with extra servings of ghee-laden delicacies, insisting, “Beta, you’re too thin!” Meanwhile, the gym becomes a social hub where aunties exchange gossip while pretending to work out, and uncles boast about their prowess in the cricket match that happened twenty years ago. Navigating the streets is an obstacle course of dodging street food vendors enticing you with spicy treats, while the only “cardio” you get is running to catch the overcrowded train. But hey, amidst the chaos, we proudly proclaim, “My health, my right,” because, in this desi comedy, laughter truly is the best medicine, followed closely by a plate of piping hot pakoras. Is n it?

Dr. Taruna Yadav: Senior Ayurveda Doctor – Founder of Dr. Taruna’s Wholistic Health

Dr. Taruna Yadav, a committed healthcare professional, wholeheartedly endorses the 2024 World Health Day theme, “My health, my right.” Acknowledging the World Health Organisation’s report that over 4.5 billion people globally lacked adequate healthcare access in 2021, Dr. Yadav stresses the necessity of universal access to high-quality medical services. She emphasizes comprehensive health education, particularly focusing on women’s and children’s health, advocating for knowledge dissemination on menstrual health, hormonal balance, and nutrition. Dr. Yadav highlights the pivotal role of nutrition in preventing chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, advocating for the inclusion of millets in diets and promoting plant-based nutrition. Through her advocacy for healthcare access and education, Dr. Taruna Yadav strives to empower individuals to prioritize and safeguard their health effectively.

Ms. Sravani Chettupalli: CEO of Sravani Hospitals, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Ms. Sravani Chettupalli, CEO of Sravani Hospitals, Madhapur, Hyderabad, emphasizes the theme “My Health, My Right” on World Health Day. Amidst ongoing global health challenges like COVID-19, she urges individuals to take control of their health. At Sravani Hospitals, they believe in healthcare as a fundamental right and prioritize patient-centred care. Their approach advocates for holistic, personalized care plans tailored to individual needs. Dedicated to achieving health equity and universal coverage, they focus on breaking down barriers to access, enhancing community outreach, and embracing telehealth services. Preventive healthcare is emphasized alongside the integration of innovative technologies like telemedicine and AI-driven diagnostics to improve accessibility and outcomes. Additionally, they prioritize mental health, investing in comprehensive services and destigmatization efforts. Ms. Sravani calls for collective action to prioritize health and ensure accessible, patient-centred care for a healthier future. Sravani Hospitals remains committed to championing “My Health, My Right,” empowering individuals and promoting equitable healthcare access.

Dr. Shruti Jain and Dr Nupur Jhunjhunwala: Toothwise-Multi-speciality Dental Clinic and Sleep Centre – BDS, Specialist in Oral Rehabilitation, Smile Makeovers, Dental Aligners, Sleep and TMJ Treatments, Mumbai

On World Health Day 2024, Dr. Shruti Jain and Dr Nupur Jhunjhunwala seasoned dentists at Toothwise Dental Clinic, emphasize the fundamental link between oral health and overall well-being. They stress that oral hygiene extends far beyond just a beautiful smile; it’s a critical aspect of maintaining a healthy body. Neglecting oral hygiene can lead to gum disease, allowing harmful bacteria to enter the bloodstream and potentially affecting heart health. They underscore the significance of proper chewing habits, citing their role in digestion and the prevention of common issues like indigestion, acidity, and GERD. At Toothwise they highlight that teeth are not merely tools for chewing but essential components of a person's health. When oral health is compromised or chewing is inadequate, it can trigger a range of problems, impacting not only dental health but also nutrition and general well-being. Dr Jain and Dr Jhunjhunwala advocate for regular dental check-ups, diligent oral hygiene practices, and mindful chewing habits as essential steps towards preserving both oral and systemic health.

Dr. Monika Agrawal: DNB, DGO Consultant at Her Care Clinic, Criticare Hospital and Visiting Consultant at Surya Hospital, Mumbai

Dr. Monika Agrawal provides profound insights into the World Health Day 2024 theme, “My Health, My Right.” She emphasizes the pivotal role of individual empowerment in securing basic healthcare rights, particularly concerning women’s health. Dr. Agrawal underscores the multifaceted challenges women encounter, spanning biological, social, and environmental spheres. From breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers to infertility and heart disease, she illuminates the spectrum of prevalent issues. Moreover, Dr. Agrawal highlights the escalating prevalence of mental health concerns, including depression and anxiety, exacerbated by modern stressors. Commending governmental initiatives such as expanded insurance coverage and comprehensive maternity care, she stresses the imperative of individual action. Dr. Agrawal advocates for proactive engagement, urging women to prioritize regular gynecological screenings and healthcare visits. She champions a collective commitment to health, encapsulating the adage, “My Health, My Responsibility,” thereby amplifying the resonance of “My Health, My Right” in shaping a healthier future.

Dr. Pranjal Kodkani: Director& Chief Surgeon at Center for Joint Preservation Surgery – Arthroscopy & Sports Injury, Lilavati, P D Hinduja (Khar), Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai

Joint health stands at the core of holistic well-being, serving as the foundation for an active and fulfilling life. As we commemorate World Health Day, Dr. Pranjal Kodkani, a leading expert in Joint Preservation Surgery specializing in Arthroscopy & Sports Injury, emphasizes the fundamental right of every individual to prioritize their health. Dr. Kodkani asserts that advancements in arthroscopic techniques and sports injury management not only address existing joint issues but also play a crucial role in preserving joint function- hip knee ankle shoulder elbow wrist. ‘Joint preservation isn’t merely about alleviating pain; it’s about restoring independence and quality of life,’ says Dr. Kodkani. He advocates for proactive measures, including education, prevention, and timely intervention, to empower individuals in their joint health journey. Through innovative surgical approaches and comprehensive rehabilitation, Dr. Kodkani aims to ensure that individuals can lead active lives without the constraints of joint discomfort. On this World Health Day, Dr. Kodkani’s insights underscore the importance of advocating for accessible and effective joint preservation strategies, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to safeguard their right to optimal joint health.

Dr. Praveen Mereddy: MS Orth, DNB Orth, MRCS Ed, MCh Orth, FRCS Tr & Orth. Senior Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Star Hospital, Nanakramguda, Financial District, Hyderabad.

On World Health Day 2024, I echo the resounding call for health equity. Health is not a privilege but a fundamental right. As an orthopedic surgeon, I’ve witnessed the transformative power of accessible healthcare. It’s imperative to empower individuals to own their health journey. Proactive measures like regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and timely medical attention are pivotal. We must advocate for policies ensuring universal healthcare access, transcending socio-economic barriers. Prioritizing preventive care fosters healthier communities. Let’s champion health equity, addressing underlying disparities. By promoting education and resources, we fortify individuals against health challenges. Together, we can cultivate a future where everyone enjoys the right to optimal health. On this Health Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to ‘My Health, My Right,’ shaping a world where healthcare is not just a privilege but a universal entitlement.

