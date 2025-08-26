My Home Constructions Appoints Abhishek Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26: My Home Constructions today announced the appointment of Mr. Abhishek Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Kapoor will spearhead the company's growth strategy across business development, land acquisition, sales and marketing, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence. He will focus on driving sustainable expansion and profitability across projects and regions, with a specific mandate to scale operations in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Welcoming Mr. Kapoor, Mr. Ramu Rao J, Executive Vice Chairman, My Home Constructions, said, "We are delighted to have Abhishek on board. His sharp strategic acumen, customer-first mindset, and proven track record of building high-performing teams will accelerate our next phase of growth and reinforce My Home's commitment to quality, timely delivery, and value creation across India."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Abhishek Kapoor said, "My Home Constructions is a trusted name, synonymous with excellence. I am excited to partner with the leadership team to strengthen our brand, deepen customer trust, and drive responsible growth through disciplined execution and innovation. Our immediate focus will be to expand the company's presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai with differentiated products and a superior customer experience."

With extensive senior leadership experience in real estate and allied sectors, Mr. Kapoor brings expertise in market expansion, P&L leadership, and end-to-end project delivery. He will work closely with functional heads to ensure alignment with the company's strategic priorities while enhancing long-term stakeholder value.

