"My mother deserves respect," Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira alleges disrespect towards mother Rani Kapur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of former Chairperson of Sona Comstar late Sunjay Kapur, has voiced strong concerns over the treatment of her family, particularly her mother by the company founded by their late father Surinder Kapur.

Speaking to ANI, Mandhira said that her mother Rani Kapur, who stood by her father in building the Company from its beginnings in the jewellery business to an automotive major, has been sidelined.

"There should have been some respect given to my mother who is one of the founders with my father, the company that is Sona. Sona Comstar was built because of my father," she said, adding that her mother deserved at least a non-executive board position.

Sona Comstar's official stance was that Rani Kapur has not held any direct or indirect involvement in the company since 2019.

In her letter to the board, Rani Kapur had said that she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate, and the majority shareholder of the Sona Group including Sona Comstar.

Mandhira also criticised the Company's decision to ask her mother to publicly apologise for requesting a postponement of a Board meeting after Sunjay's passing.

"She has been literally thrown on the curb. They have not cared about her or her sentiments or the fact that she is the only person who stood behind my father while he built it," she claimed.

The family, she alleged, has been treated like outsiders. "Within days everything has been snatched from the family," she said.

Mandhira further claimed that the names of the siblings, including hers, was excluded from obituaries and public acknowledgments.

For her, the dispute is about more than business or money.

"People who have not built it will only see money, people who have built it, which is us, see much more than that. We see (this as) a legacy, we see dad's dreams," she said.

Mandhira also spoke about her mother's unanswered questions concerning Sunjay's passing.

"He was fit. Who is giving her answers? My mum's asking me every day, how did this happen?" She has raised doubts about her brother demise," she said.

Sunjay Kapur had passed away at the age of 53 on June 12 in the UK.

