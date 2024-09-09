Myanmar to produce dried bamboo shoots with international technology

Yangon, Sep 9 Bamboo shoot businesses in Myanmar are working together to produce dried bamboo shoots using international technologies to meet a yearly demand of about 200 tons from China, Japan, and Thailand, local media reported on Monday.

The media reports, citing U Tin Aung Cho, an entrepreneur involved in the Nay Pyi Taw-based cluster of bamboo and bamboo shoot cultivation and production, said that currently, a total of 38 entrepreneurs from the cluster are testing and planning to work with other regions to secure the required amount of dried bamboo shoots, as sourcing raw materials may pose challenges.

To meet global standards and expand beyond the local market, the production process is being upgraded for locally available dried bamboo shoots to align with international market demands, reports Xinhua news agency, citing state-run Global New Light of Myanmar.

The primary focus is on the Chinese market, with plans to begin by introducing a product sample domestically this year.

Additionally, efforts are underway to establish a bamboo special zone in Nay Pyi Taw. This zone aims to unite bamboo growers, producers, and buyers in one place, and facilitate the sharing of technology and market insights.

