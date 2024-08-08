MyFoodMyPrice: Pioneering a Bold Solution to Restaurant Food Wastage and Profitability

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 8: In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize the food industry, Biryanipalayam, a renowned multi-cuisine restaurant chain from Erode, Tamil Nadu, has introduced MyFoodMyPrice, an innovative app poised to redefine how customers order and enjoy their meals. This app integrates the latest technology to offer a unique pre-booking system that allows customers to set their own prices for high-ticket food items, ensuring substantial savings while maintaining premium quality. Imagine Swiggy or Zomato but for prebooking - a simple yet profound solution to a longstanding industry challenge.

Founded by Naim Khan, an industry veteran with an illustrious career as the Director of Global Escalations at Dell Technologies and previously at Philips Medical Systems, MyFoodMyPrice leverages his extensive experience in technology and operations management. Khan's background, including an MBA from the University of Phoenix and significant international experience and leading global teams, has been pivotal in creating a seamless platform that benefits both customers and restaurants.

MyFoodMyPrice operates on a dual pre-booking model: fixed price and bidding. This innovative approach allows customers to secure their favorite dishes at discounted rates or participate in a bidding process for even greater savings. Such a system ensures zero food wastage for restaurants, as meals are prepared based on precise pre-orders. Naim Khan's unique perspective, honed from his tech background, has allowed him to dissect the food industry's problems and develop this elegant solution, which has proven to work seamlessly on any scale large or small.

Biryanipalayam, currently operating dining outlets and cloud kitchens in Erode, Thanjavur, Trichy, and soon in Vijayawada, is ISO 22000:2018 certified for Food Safety Management. Additionally, the restaurant chain has an all-India tie-up with Indian Railways (IRCTC), enabling them to set up franchises for delivering food to any railway station across India. This extensive reach is a testament to their commitment to quality and service.

MyFoodMyPrice presents a lucrative opportunity for investors through a Franchisee Invested Company Operated (FICO) model. This strategic approach ensures that all marketing, sales, and customer management activities are handled by the brand, offering a hassle-free passive income stream for investors. As MyFoodMyPrice expands both nationally and internationally, it positions itself as the next big thing in food tech, providing predictable sales and significant returns on investment. The app's successful trial at Biryanipalayam has set the stage for nationwide and international scalability, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

This platform is not only a win for consumers, who benefit from lower prices for high-quality food, but also for restaurants, which gain from predictable sales and zero wastage. MyFoodMyPrice is set to become a leader in the food tech industry, offering unparalleled customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

For more information and investment opportunities, please contact Naim Khan, Founder of Biryanipalayam and MyFoodMyPrice. This is an exciting journey to be part of a revolutionary platform that is redefining the future of prebooking food.

Phone: +91 90032 56372

Text / WhatsApp: +91 99942 10404

Email: naim@biryanipalayam.com

www.myfoodmyprice.com

