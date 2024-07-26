MyGov turns 10: Let's work towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047, says CEO

New Delhi, July 26 Even as citizen-centric platform MyGov on Friday celebrated 10 years of participatory governance, CEO Akash Tripathi pledged to work towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The platform aims to connect with every citizen through its social media platforms.

It empowers people to connect with the government while also contributing towards good governance.

Launched on July 26, 2014, MyGov has more than 30.0 million registered users.

“Cheers to 10 Years of MyGov! Our numbers are off the charts -- thanks to you!” it said in a post on X where it has 3.3 million followers.

Developed as a citizen engagement platform MyGov collaborates with multiple government bodies and ministries to engage with citizens for policy formulation.

It also seeks people’s opinions on several issues or topics of public interest and welfare.

“Thank you to every citizen who has been part of this journey. Let's continue to strengthen our vibrant community and work towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047 together,” added Tripathi, CEO, MyGov.

Several government departments use the platform for citizen engagement activities as well as consultations for policy formulation.

It is also the medium to disseminate information on schemes and programmes.

Discussions, tasks, polls, surveys, blogs, talks, pledges, quizzes, and on-ground activities are some of the ways the platform engages with citizens.

MyGov has a strong presence across social media platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

It also has a significant presence on several Indian social media platforms like Sharechat, Chingari, Roposo, Bolo Indya, and Mitron.

