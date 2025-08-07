Myntra sees 20 pc growth in handloom demand, boosts role as platform for India’s artisan, textile heritage

New Delhi, Aug 7 As India celebrates National Handloom Day, Myntra on Thursday reaffirms its commitment to the country’s rich textile heritage and artisan community.

Reflecting a strong consumer shift toward authenticity and craftsmanship, the platform has witnessed a 20 per cent year-to-date (YTD) growth in demand for handloom products -- making it one of the fastest-growing segments within Myntra’s ethnic and occasion wear portfolio.

With a carefully curated portfolio that spans 50 revered Indian art forms, including Chikankari, Banarasi, Jamdani, and Ikkat -- Myntra connects more than 25,000 artisans to fashion-forward consumers across the country.

The platform currently offers 20,000+ styles across sarees, kurta sets, ethnic dresses, skirts, and dupattas, through 60+ dedicated handloom-first brands, building a selection that honours heritage while catering to the modern Indian shopper.

This surge in demand is driven by evolving consumer preferences, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, who are increasingly seeking fashion that is seasonless and steeped in cultural storytelling.

Myntra has tailored its experience to meet this shift through regional showcases, curated edits, and elevated discovery journeys within the app.

Handloom-first brands on Myntra are also embracing this new wave of conscious consumption.

From participating in festive campaigns and ‘Made in India’ edits to leveraging creator-led content and rich storytelling through product catalogues, these brands are bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

Many are co-creating collections informed by customer insights, ensuring that time-honoured weaving techniques evolve in tandem with contemporary aesthetics.

As the appetite for artisan-crafted fashion continues to rise, Myntra is scaling its efforts by onboarding new craft clusters and expanding regional partnerships -- further strengthening its role as a platform for India’s vibrant handloom ecosystem.

“India’s handloom heritage is not just about fashion -- it’s a celebration of identity, community, and craftsmanship. At Myntra, we are proud to serve as a bridge between these incredible artisans and a new generation of consumers who deeply value tradition and sustainability,” said Suman Saha, CXO House of Brands, Myntra.

"Over the last few years, ArtEastri has built a dedicated supply chain, working closely with artisan clusters. What many may not realise is that a single handloom product passes through at least 15 skilled hands -- from spinning and weaving to dyeing, stitching, and finishing -- before it reaches the customer. This reflects not just economic upliftment but also greater dignity and recognition for their craft.” says Ratnabali Mitra, founder of ArtEastri.

“One story close to our heart is that of a small weaver community in West Bengal. After being featured through Suta on Myntra, their looms began beating like a heart once again. The Taanti community has been weaving for five generations; they don’t just weave, they design,” said Taniya Biswas, co-founder of Suta.

“The threads and the loom are a part of them, woven into their identity. With fresh orders and better income, many young weavers who had stepped away from the craft returned to their roots. Their art found not just a market, but meaning. For us, that’s success when the past isn’t left behind, but finds its place in the future,” Biswas added.

Myntra’s reach and scale as a leading fashion and lifestyle platform have made it a powerful catalyst in taking India’s rich handloom traditions digital -- ensuring they remain relevant, accessible and celebrated in today’s fast-evolving fashion landscape.

