Mysore Fashion Week Season 7 Curtain Raiser

New Delhi [India], February 15: The curtain raiser of Season 7 of Danube Properties presents Mysore Fashion Week, supported by Times Fashion Week, was recently held at Silent Shore Resort & Spa. Setting itself apart from the norm, the main event will be held on February 15 & 16 at Union Socials. Explaining this change, Jayanthi Balal, event owner and designer stated, "By splitting the show days of Mysore fashion week in such a manner, helps in keeping the event alive for a longer period. With the support of The Times Group, this idea was suggested and accepted by all key stakeholders of the event."

Internationally acclaimed designer Pria Kataria Puri opened the show. Kubbra Sait sashayed down the ramp as her showstopper. Her collection was a blend of Indian heritage with western allure. Power pact performer Vishal Jethwa (of Mardani 2 fame) and his brother Rahul Jethwa teamed up to end the show for menswear designer Pankaj Soni. His collection specialised in super formal suits and super chic casuals with well embellished ethnic wear.

Veteran designer Chaitanya Rao closed the proceedings on day 3 as southern diva, Raizaa Wilson turned showstopper in a shimmery black number. Rao's designs were replete of sophistication and bling, perfect for a red-carpet soiree.

Other designers included Asif Merchant and Megha Kapoor who were a part of the curtain raiser.

Presented by Danube Properties Dubai, Mysore Fashion Week supported by Times Fashion Week was presented in association with Blanckanvas Media, Auto Partner - Mahindra XUV 700, Celebration Partner, Blender's Pride Glassware, Skin Partner - Brindavan Daffodills, Hair & Make Up Partner - Kimera Spa & Salons, Beauty Partner - Europe Girl, Hospitality Partner - Mysore County Inn, Event Partner - Silent Shore Resort & Spa, Imaging Partner - Silhouette India, and Content Partner - Creanity Studio.

Designer Asif Merchant and Megha Kapoor completed the schedule of the curtain raiser of Danube Properties present Mysore Fashion Week supported by Times Fashion Week. Megha Kapoor's label epitomized bespoke elegance, where each creation was seamlessly blended comfort with tailored detailing and sensual styles. Asif created a fusion of easy glamour with his bridal couture line, primarily focusing on fabrics, texture and embroideries. His design studio also focuses on accessory designing and abayas with a twist.

Standing robust at the event, the Mahindra XUV700 seamlessly blends the realms of high fashion and automotive excellence, presenting a design that commands attention with its unmissable presence and sophisticated style. Its striking Napoli Black colour and luxurious interior details echo the opulent standards celebrated at this premier fashion event. Enhanced by cutting-edge sci-fi technology, the XUV700 comes with an impressive suite of 83 connected car features, highlighting Mahindra's dedication to innovation. With its adherence to global safety standards, the XUV700 ensures a smooth driving experience, perfectly complementing the refined and forward-thinking ambiance of Mysore Fashion Week

Parimal Mehta of Blanckanvas Media said, "We are proud to associate with MFW, a property that is now supported by the Times Group. As a talent management, education and ad film production agency, we try our best to create the best experiences."

Avinash Viswamitra, Kimera Salons & Spa said, "It has been an honor to meet the outstanding crew behind the scenes at MFW. My heartfelt gratitude is extended to our salon stylists for their devotion and hard work in making this event a reality. Representing Kimera, Nikisha Bhatia, Creative Director (hair & makeup) said, "I am thrilled to have the artistes from Mysore stand tall as one of the pillars of this spectacular event. Together, we crafted sculpted, electric looks featuring bold mohawk hairstyles and chiselled make-up, with captivating, smoky eyes."

The Blenders Pride Glassware Team was ecstatic to be a part of the Mysore Fashion Week; and equated the city's legacy and richness with their glassware, both hitting the right notes. Their association with fashion has been long standing and they believe in unparalleled quality which MFW team gets with their style.

"Known for making others feel welcome, comfortable, and valued, we at Mysore County Retreat strive hard to create an experience that lingers on, long after the visit is over," expressed Anil Kumar, General Manager, MCR.

Lauding the effort, Rotarian H.R.Keshav. District Governor said, "Rotary and Rotarians are privileged to be a part of MFW supported by TFW"

Jagganath Shenoy, GM of Silent Shores Resort & Spa quoted, "We are thrilled to host the curtain raiser of Mysore Fashion Week supported by Times Fashion Week at our luxurious resort and we hope to see them return season after season.

The main event is scheduled to be held on February 14, 15, 16 at Mysore Union and promises an action packed scheduled with designers and celebrities donning the ramp.

For more updates check: Mysore Fashion Week & Times Fashion Week

