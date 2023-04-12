Mystore launches ONDC connector for Amazon sellers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 12 (/PRNewswire): Mystore, the first ONDC-connected marketplace, launches a simplified solution ONDC Amazon Connect that enables Amazon sellers to migrate and upload their Amazon product catalogue to the ONDC network with just a few clicks.

ONDC- the unique digital commerce initiative by the Government of India, is aimed at democratizing Indian Ecommerce by offering an unbiased common digital network to sellers of every scale and size into ecommerce. ONDC aims to grow its reach to 900 million buyers thus helping sellers have a wider customer base.

The Amazon channel from Mystore is designed to offer a 360-degree solution to Amazon sellers planning to add a new digital sales channel to their business. Amazon sellers can simply sign-up on the Mystore Seller App and start using the Amazon Connect Channel to be a part of the ONDC ecosystem. Sellers do not need to pay any upfront cost for building their online store via Mystore. Once Amazon sellers register with Mystore they can easily and quickly list and sell their products on ONDC.

ONDC gives an alternative sales channel to Amazon sellers and enables them to leverage the huge reach and potential of the open network without any biased treatment. ONDC solves many of the pain points of Amazon sellers. Mystore, on the other hand, makes it easy for Amazon sellers to leverage the inherent benefits of ONDC. By joining ONDC via Mystore, Amazon sellers can grow their reach to nationwide customers. By listing on ONDC SMBs get on a level playing field with the bigwigs like Amazon that have been ruling the ecommerce market in India. The biggest benefit that Amazon sellers get by joining ONDC through Mystore is a dramatically reduced commission, which is a fraction of the 25-35 per cent commissions sellers pay when selling through Amazon.

Additionally, along with helping Amazon sellers use on-network logistics partners of ONDC, Mystore also simplifies fulfilment further by enabling sellers to use their preferred off-network logistics providers. Mystore also enables Amazon sellers to have their D2C Storefront. Amazon sellers can also connect their existing inventory management solutions with the Mystore platform. Sellers can engage their buyers better using built-in Mystore solutions that make their stores available in different languages. At present, Mystore supports English, Hindi and Kannada but is soon going to add Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Mystore also offers a gamut of built-in features and tools to simplify online selling, tax compliance, invoicing and billing for Amazon sellers. Mystore with its built-in tax engine also offers automatic GST tax calculation (including IGST, CGST, and SGST rates based on the location of the buyers and sellers) and GST-compliant invoicing.

Highlighting how the Mystore Amazon-Connect channel will help Amazon sellers,

Kriti Aggarwal, CPO/CMO & Co-Founder, Mystore said, "ONDC is going to turn the tide in favour of millions of sellers who considered Amazon to be their only option for going online. By offering a well-rounded, feature-rich and easy-to-use solution to leverage ONDC, Mystore offers a growth-oriented solution to Amazon sellers and helps them maximise the benefits of going online. Mystore's ONDC Amazon Channel will help Amazon sellers register a multi-channel presence, reach more customers, control their business policies, boost profit by paying lesser commissions and avail top-notch services from other network participants."

Mystore also offers extended services for sellers on other platforms with ONDC channels for WordPress, Magento and Shopify sellers.

Mystore is an ONDC-connected marketplace helping SMEs and enterprise brands leverage the ONDC network to accelerate their growth. With its Seller App and Multilingual Buyer app ( English, Hindi and Kannada) for ONDC, Mystore enables seamless selling for buyers on the Open Network for Digital Commerce. Mystore's cutting-edge ecommerce solutions are built on StoreHippo - the leading enterprise ecommerce platform powering top enterprise brands across the globe. Mystore enables hyperlocal businesses and SMEs to join the ONDC ecosystem and explore the vast Indian markets. Built on next-gen technology, PCI-DSS compliant, Mystore offers a level-playing field and 360-degree ecommerce solutions to businesses irrespective of their size and industry vertical.

