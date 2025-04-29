PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 29: Mystore®, India's first ONDC-connected marketplace, has unveiled a powerful upgrade to help enterprise brands and their local dealer networks thrive in the booming quick commerce space.

With the launch of its Dealer-Powered Quick Commerce Solution, Mystore offers a game-changing, low-investment, high-impact approach to capturing hyperlocal demand, without the need to burn millions on complex infrastructure or technology.

Built on the proven strength of StoreHippo's Multi-Vendor Solutions and proprietary Multistore® technology, Mystore's new model empowers enterprises to launch hyperlocal quick commerce operations in days rather than months. The solution brings agility, affordability, and unmatched speed-to-market, which is perfectly tailored for India's diverse and dynamic markets.

Bringing Local Retailers to the Digital Frontline

At the heart of Mystore's Q-Commerce innovation is a strong commitment to empower local retailers and dealers. Enterprises across sectors Automotive, FMCG, AgriTech, Electronics, Fashion, and B2B can now transform their dealer and distributor networks into a quick commerce powerhouse.

This new approach not only accelerates deliveries and enhances localised service but also builds deeper brand trust, drives higher dealer participation, and creates sustainable hyperlocal ecosystems where brands and their partners grow together.

Here's how enterprises can transform their business with Mystore's Dealer-Powered Quick Commerce Solution:

- Seamless Onboarding and Management: Quickly onboard hundreds of dealers with real-time visibility, performance tracking, and compliance controls.

- Centralised Master Catalogue: Maintain brand consistency while allowing hyperlocal customisations.

- Integrated Hyperlocal Delivery: Enable faster deliveries with intelligent order routing, intercity logistics, and automated scheduling.

- Self-Service Dealer Dashboards: Equip dealers with tools to manage inventory, fulfil orders, and track performance independently.

- Automated Dealer Payouts: Ensures swift and transparent financial settlements directly to dealer accounts.

- Inbuilt Marketing Tools: Help dealers drive online and offline sales through localised promotions.

- Effortless ERP/DMS Integration: Connect existing backend systems for a smooth, unified operation across the network.

- AI-Driven Ecommerce Tools: Enhance product discovery, boost search precision, and personalise buyer journeys at scale.

Highlighting the transformational impact, Mr. Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Mystore, shared:

"Quick commerce in India is exploding, with a 280% GMV surge and 75-100% Y-o-Y growth projections. Mystore's Dealer-Powered Quick Commerce Solution offers a ready-to-launch, ONDC-compliant ecosystem that helps brands skip the burn and build an inclusive, decentralised, and sustainable quick commerce brand faster.

Built in Bharat, for Bharat, our fully branded and customisable platform digitises dealer networks, unlocks hyperlocal growth, fosters local entrepreneurship, and strengthens grassroots participation in digital commerce."

Mystore's bold new model doesn't just help enterprises tap into India's quick commerce gold rush, it ensures that local retailers, dealers and entrepreneurs are at the heart of this growth story.

About Mystore

Mystore® is an ONDC-connected marketplace that offers an unparalleled Ecommerce Ecosystem, enabling Enterprises and SMEs to leverage the ONDC network to accelerate their growth. Mystore specialises in setting up dealer-network-based Quick Commerce Marketplaces for brands in record time. With its AI-enabled ecommerce solutions for smart selling (using Mystore Seller App) and buying (through the Mystore Buyer App), Mystore empowers businesses to enhance discoverability, personalise experiences and drive growth through the ONDC Network. Mystore's cutting-edge ecommerce solutions are built on StoreHippo® - the leading enterprise ecommerce platform powering top enterprise brands across the globe for 10 years. Mystore enables hyperlocal businesses, SMEs, D2C brands, and Enterprises to join the ONDC Network ecosystem and explore the vast Indian markets. Proudly Made in Bharat and Built for Bharat, Mystore champions inclusivity by enabling regional sellers, local businesses, and digitally underserved communities to participate meaningfully in the Indian ecommerce ecosystem. Built on next-gen technology, PCI-DSS, SOC2 and ISO/IEC 27001 compliant, Mystore offers a level-playing field and 360-degree ecommerce solutions to businesses irrespective of their size and industry vertical.

About ONDC:

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable Open Networks.

