N. Ranga Rao & Sons Awarded India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing for 2025

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], February 6: N Ranga Rao and Sons is proud to announce its recognition as one of India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing for the third consecutive year. This year's recognition highlights the organisation's dedication to adapting to evolving workplace dynamics, and its efforts to celebrate and motivate a diverse workforce. The brand's focus on inclusivity and innovation has been pivotal in creating an environment where employees feel valued and empowered.

Speaking of the certification, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, N Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt. Ltd., said, "At N. Ranga Rao & Sons, we believe a great workplace is built with mutual respect and shared success. Our commitment to fostering an inclusive and inspiring environment drives our continued recognition. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to our people. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we firmly believe that a thriving workplace is built on trust, inclusivity, and continuous growth."

The recognition was awarded to N Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt. Ltd., by successfully meeting the certification criteria for three consecutive years. The certification is presented to the top 100 companies following a two-step evaluation, namely through surveying employees using the Trust Index Survey, which measures a workplace culture from the employee's perspective, and on the completion of a company questionnaire, known as the Culture Brief. N Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt. Ltd., excelled in these criteria by fostering a workplace built on trust, inclusivity, and engagement, with 87% of employees, asserting that the organisation serves as an great place to work. The organization's dedication to employee satisfaction and well-being helped in securing this certification, showcasing its commitment to maintaining a positive and healthy work environment.

Established in 1948 by Shri N. Ranga Rao, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has grown from a home-grown enterprise into the world's largest incense stick brand, with a presence in over 75 countries. Beyond incense, the NR Group has diversified into various sectors, including functional air care products under the Lia brand, wellness home fragrance products under IRIS by Ripple Fragrances, and floral extracts through NESSO. The group's commitment to sustainability is evident, as Cycle Pure Agarbathi is the world's first certified carbon-neutral incense manufacturer.

The NR Group's dedication to social responsibility is channeled through its charity arm, the NR Foundation, reflecting its commitment to giving back to the community.

For more information about Cycle Pure Agarbathi and the NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

