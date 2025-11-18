Naapbooks Limited Reports Strong Half-Year Growth in Revenue and Profit for H1 FY26

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18: Naapbooks Limited, a BSE-listed deep-tech and SaaS solutions company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 September 2025, delivering robust growth in both revenue and profitability. The company's performance reflects strong demand for its digital transformation, enterprise digitalisation, and security technology solutions.

Strong Financial Performance in H1 FY26

Naapbooks recorded Revenue from Operations of ₹972.65 lakhs, representing a growth of more than 150% year-on-year. This surge is attributed to continued momentum in SaaS, cloud, and enterprise technology projects.

Key profitability metrics:

● Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹437.96 lakhs

● Net Profit: ₹329.20 lakhs

● Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹3.06

Investments Toward Future Expansion

Naapbooks increased its Intangible Assets Under Development from ₹518.56 lakhs to ₹2246.50 lakhs. These investments focus on:

● Enterprise digital platforms

● e-Governance and workflow automation

● VizMan visitor management and security systems

● AI-driven enterprise software

● Cloud-native SaaS products

Solid Balance Sheet and Financial Discipline

Naapbooks maintained a strong financial position:

● Shareholders' Funds: ₹3923.45 lakhs.

● Debt-Equity Ratio: 0.03.

Finance costs remain low, supported by a strong interest coverage ratio.

Management Commentary

Speaking on the results, Yaman Saluja, Whole Time Director & CFO of Naapbooks Limited, said, “H1 FY26 has been a period of strong growth for us, both in revenue and profitability. Our investments in deep technology and scalable products are beginning to reflect in stronger demand from enterprise and government clients. We remain committed to building solutions that deliver impact, efficiency, and long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Outlook

Naapbooks enters the second half of FY26 with a strong order pipeline across enterprise digitalisation, automation mandates, and workflow transformation initiatives. Growing adoption of secure, cloud-based SaaS platforms continues to strengthen revenue visibility. Steady momentum is also expected from government e-governance projects, supported by rising digital adoption and policy-driven technology upgrades.

About Naapbooks Limited

Naapbooks Limited is a BSE-listed, CMMI Level 3 and ISO-certified technology company specialising in SaaS products, e-governance solutions, cloud applications, blockchain-driven platforms, and enterprise digital transformation. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company serves government departments, enterprises, and MSMEs with secure, scalable, and innovation-led solutions.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Naapbooks Limited does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.