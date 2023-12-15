"Nach Ke Wakhaun" by Sarika Kansara song released; trends on Instagram

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: In a mesmerizing blend of melodious beats and captivating visuals, Sarika Kansara Music has launched the lively and energetic pappi song titled "Nach Ke Wakhaun." The song has already garnered over 2 Million views on Youtube since the release and is trending on Instagram. Shot against the stunning landscapes of Italy, this musical marvel is a visual treat that not only arrests with its heartfelt lyrics but also transports audiences into the picturesque beauty of the enchanting country.

The heartwarming track 'Nach Ke Wakhaun' is much more than a song, it's an invitation to embark on a musical journey led by its singer Sarika Kansara. Every note in the composition is a celebration of life, love, and timeless joy. The song revolves around a woman's expression of love for someone special, intending to showcase this affection to the world through the lens of a Facebook Live video. Its unique title and soulful lyrics distinguish it within its genre, making it an indispensable addition to any playlist. Produced by Sarju Kansara and directed by Kapil Sharma, the music for this soulful rendition has been composed by Saajid Salam, with lyrics penned by Sanidhya Saawarna.

This musical extravaganza marks the dynamic debut of the talented singer Sarika Kansara, poised to captivate music enthusiasts with her vibrant and energetic song, 'Nach Ke Wakhaun'. Having garnered experience and accolades through previous collaborations with renowned figures in the music industry, including the legendary music director Lalit Pandit Ji and the highly acclaimed singer Shaan, Sarika is now set to carve her niche in the world of music.

Speaking about her experience in creating the video, Sarika shares, "Being my first video, the journey was unexpectedly smooth. The seamless flow surpassed my expectations." As audiences immerse themselves in the world of 'Nach Ke Wakhaun,' they are sure to ride a rollercoaster of emotions, witnessing the artists and the singer breathe life into the story.

This enchanting musical journey is just the beginning, as 'Nach Ke Wakhaun' sets the stage for a series of forthcoming songs promising to captivate audiences with their artistry and storytelling. As the song takes center stage, it marks not just a song release for Dancing Elephant Films, but the dawn of a new era in Sarika Kansara's musical journey.

Here's the link to this vibrant pappi song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT-3lAifhEA

