Nada Yoga Care Unveils Highly Effective Solution for Curing Rare Diseases and Disabilities

New Delhi (India), September 7: Nada Yoga Care, a leading developer of groundbreaking innovations to transform the lives of individuals diagnosed with cerebral palsy, as well as those who are differently abled, is proud to announce its commitment to providing highly effective stem cell farming and cell therapy to patients suffering from incurable medical conditions that have no remedy so far. Compared to traditional cell therapy, the remarkable advancement is ten times faster.

With a focus on cutting-edge technology, Nada Yoga Care stands out in the industry for its established initiatives aimed at eliminating rare diseases, and AMR as well as rehabilitating the differently abled across the world within a few years. Its new technology innovation utilizes sound frequencies of various amplitudes and wavelengths in order to harvest stem cells faster than traditional stem cell therapy methods. By utilizing specific technologies of waves to sort stem cells and simultaneously generating new layers of cells within the brain, this technology has the potential to greatly enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabling conditions.

Nada Yoga Care stem cell farming and cell therapy works with all kinds of patients. Its main objective is to serve as a highly effective solution and provide support for patients with autism, brain tumors, cerebral palsy, blood and bone cancers, and more. The new treatment aims to offer potential improvements within a timeframe of 28 to 42 days.

A leading South Indian startup, Nada Yoga Care specializes in improving the quality of life of those with rare diseases and the differently abled by enabling the repair of damaged organs and tissues. Its recent methodology has produced remarkable results. The cell renewal is almost instantaneous, with natural and damaged cells being replaced by new cells. With a passion for innovation, Nada Yoga Care strives to exceed expectations with thoroughly researched and programmed treatments and therapies to cure all rare disabilities in the world.

Based in Trivandrum, Kerala, Nada Yoga Care is dedicated to educating modern society on how technology can be used to eradicate disabilities and cerebral palsy. With good years of experience in the industry, Nada Yoga Care is committed to providing support and assistance to those individuals suffering from medical disabilities and cerebral palsy in order to give them the best chance of achieving a healthier and happier life.

“Human disabilities and cerebral palsy are incurable medical conditions that need attention and care. We welcome universities and corporations to join in on this effort and help in the search for a cure,” says the Research Head of Nada Yoga Care, Guru Yogi Mohan. “We invite universities, corporates, and philanthropists to establish initiatives aimed at eliminating rare diseases, disabilities, and AMR from the world within a few years. We also provide educational programs to help individuals learn how to manage their conditions better and live a more fulfilling life.”

Nada Yoga Care’s commitment to curing all rare diseases and those who are differently abled in the world has enabled them to empower individuals with noteworthy technological advancements such as the stem cell farming and cell therapy. The Research Head of the startup, Guru Yogi Mohan, who is not only a physist but also a Himalayan Yogi, and is determined to share the secret of the auspicious knowledge of this technique with the World. He is focused on providing solutions for children with disabilities and ensuring everyone can live their life to the fullest.

