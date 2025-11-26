NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

New Delhi [India], November 26:National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) is making a substantial impact at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. With a vibrant pavilion, NAFED is highlighting its farmer-centric initiatives, diverse product portfolio, and technology-driven advancements.

A key attraction is the participation of NAFED-supported Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs). These FPOs have set up dedicated stalls, displaying a range of unique products including honey, dry fruits, saffron, pickles, millet-based foods, and various regional specialities. Their presence reinforces NAFED's continued commitment to empowering farmer groups and enhancing market access for rural producers.

The pavilion also features an extensive array of NAFED-branded products. Pulses, dry fruits, spices, rice, ready-to-cook mixes, and ready-to-eat foods form part of the domestic range, while NAFED's export offerings—such as frozen foods, protein bars, peanut butter, and namkeens—are drawing significant interest from visitors for their quality and reliability.

Adding to visitor engagement, a live NAFED Tea counter has become a popular experience zone, serving freshly prepared tea and attracting steady footfall. This interactive element offers guests an enjoyable break while allowing them to explore NAFED's expanding product basket.

The organisation is also highlighting its digital initiatives, with a dedicated IT section showcasing innovative platforms. A highlight is the newly launched auction portal, NAFEX.in, designed to promote transparent and technology-enabled agricultural commodity trading.

NAFED's Managing Director, Shri Deepak Agarwal, IAS, visited the pavilion and interacted with FPO members, visitors, and NAFED staff. His visit helped energise teams on the ground and emphasised NAFED's mission to innovate and upscale its service delivery continually.

As IITF 2025 progresses, visitors are praising NAFED's diverse exhibits, the quality of its products, and the opportunities extended to farmer groups. NAFED's presence remains a major highlight of the fair, reflecting its dedication to supporting farmers and delivering trusted food products to consumers across India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nafed-india.com/

Business