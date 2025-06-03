Nagpur Sets Milestone with First-Ever Triple Non-Surgical Heart Valve Replacements in a Single Day

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: In a first for Nagpur, a remarkable milestone in cardiac care was achieved as three transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedures were successfully completed in a single day at Arneja Heart Institute. This achievement, led by Dr. Jaspal Arneja and supported by his clinical team, underscores the growing capabilities of regional centres in delivering advanced structural heart therapies. The procedures utilized a Made-in-India balloon-expandable TAVI system, increasingly recognised for its precision and adaptability in managing complex anatomical challenges. While the medical team acknowledged the pivotal role of evolving indigenous technologies in enabling such outcomes, they emphasized the collaborative expertise required to carry out high-risk interventions within tight timelines.

In a single day, three patients—a 54-year-old woman with a critically narrowed valve and reduced heart function, a 78-year-old man, and an 85-year-old woman with a congenital bicuspid valve—were given a new lease on life through minimally invasive heart valve replacement. All had been suffering from severe breathlessness and declining cardiac function.

This advanced procedure was performed without any surgery or stitches, using a single puncture technique to insert a catheter — making it a truly minimally invasive approach. The successful cases were carried out by a distinguished team of doctors: Dr. Jaspal Arneja, Dr. Vivek Mandurke, Dr. Amar Amale, and Dr. Mohajit Arneja, whose combined skill and experience made this clinical achievement possible.

This series of interventions is being viewed as a landmark in local cardiac care, reflecting the growing strength of tier-2 cities like Nagpur in delivering cutting-edge, patient-centric cardiac treatments.

