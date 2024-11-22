Nagpur’s Shweta Shahare Wins Mrs. GAIA World Universe Crown in Malaysia

New Delhi [India], November 22: On November 11, 2024, Shweta Shahare, an aviation professional hailing from Nagpur, India, brought immense pride to her city and country by winning the prestigious Mrs. GAIA World Universe Crown in Malaysia. Competing against participants from around the globe, she dazzled the judges and audience with her elegance, intelligence, and cultural representation. Adding to her glory, she also won the Mrs. Elegance subtitle, a recognition of her poise and charm.

The competition showcased her multifaceted talents, including a mesmerising Lavani dance performance during the talent round that highlighted the richness of India's cultural heritage. Her heartfelt and thoughtful answers during the Q&A session further cemented her position as a deserving winner.

This international victory is a continuation of Shweta's remarkable achievements. Earlier, she won the Mrs. Maharashtra 1st Runner-Up title and the Mrs. Glamorous subtitle through Diva Pageants www.divapageants.com, held in December 2023 at Pune. Through DIVA Pageants founder Anjana Mascarenhas, who holds the license for Mrs GAIA World India, Shweta Shahare represented India, leading her to shine on the global stage.

Representing Nagpur and India with grace, Mrs. Shahare stood out during the finale in a stunning gown, radiating confidence and elegance. Her victory not only marks a personal milestone but also brings immense pride to Nagpur, showcasing the city's vibrant talent and resilience on an international platform.

Shweta Shahare's journey from Nagpur to the global stage is a testament to her determination, hard work, and unwavering belief in herself. She now aims to use her titles as a platform to inspire women worldwide and strive for women’s empowerment, philanthropy initiatives towards child welfare and the underprivileged, promote cultural unity, and advocate for positive change.

“I dedicate my win to my husband, Gaurav Shahare, and my daughter Anaika, without whose support and encouragement this flight to victory would not have been possible. I would also like to express my utmost gratitude for this triumph to my parents, Rajshri and Sudarshan Maheshkar, whose unwavering love and blessings have always been my pillar of strength. And of course to my mentors, Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, Founders, DIVA Pageants, without whom this journey wouldn't have culminated”, beams Shweta. “Last but not least, a big thank you to Priya Rathode Skills Studio for their communication and diction coaching. Which greatly helped me in my victory”, she adds.

Her future plans include pursuing modelling as a career, and she is keenly interested in Bollywood. This go-getter will surely see that her dreams are fulfilled!

Congratulations, Mrs. GAIA World Universe 2024 — your triumph inspires countless women in Nagpur, India, and beyond! Keep Going & Cheers!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor