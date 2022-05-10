Naik Naik and Co. wins coveted Legal Era Awards in 3 categories

Naik Naik and Co. has won the coveted Legal Era-Indian Legal Awards 2022 in three categories, consolidating its position as one of India's most respectable law firms. The firm bagged the titles Media and Entertainment Law Firm of the Year, Litigation Law Firm of the Year, and Law Firm of the Year-Mumbai in the 11th year of the awards instituted by the prestigious Legal Era Magazine. Ameet B. Naik, founder and managing partner of the firm, has been conferred the "Litigation Lawyer of the Year Award".

The final vote was taken by a 25+ Leading In-House Counsel, who analysed the applications of nominees, and shared their inputs on the Best Law Firms in each practice group. After due deliberations with the jury, the winners were selected in each category.

"The winners' list is the culmination of a meticulous research methodology of selection. The applications went through layers of exhaustive research to ensure thoroughness and sensitivity to 2021's diverse circumstances, opportunities, and experiences," said Dr Lalit Bhasin, Chairman of the jury.

The awards were presented to the winners on May 7, 2022 at Hotel Shangri La, New Delhi, at a grand ceremony attended by legal luminaries. Naik Naik and Co. has been conferred several awards in the recent past for its achievements. The Founder and Managing Partner, Ameet B. Naik, had earlier been ranked among the 'Top Managing Partners' in the above 10 years of experience category in the list released by Forbes Legal Powerlist 2021.

"I'm delighted to know that I have been conferred the Litigation Lawyer of the Year Award and my firm is awarded in three categories at the 11th Annual Legal Era-Indian Legal Awards 2022. It's fantastic to be recognised for your hard work and I cannot emphasise more that we would not have achieved this without our wonderful team and clients. I'm grateful to have a team that has stood strongly with me. Their hard work and client-focused approach were instrumental in winning the distinguished awards," said Ameet B. Naik.

