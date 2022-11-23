Naiknavare Developers' landmark Commercial Project '7 Business Square' clocks sale of 50 per cent units

Naiknavare Developers, renowned for its well-thought-out community-centric residential and commercial projects in Mumbai, Goa, and Pune, has created a highly coveted, landmark commercial real estate project, 7 Business Square, located at Ganeshkhind, University Road, Pune to fulfil the growing demand of the small business owners.

7 Business Square, the accredited Grade A office space is offering the best amenities, crafted for the aspirational business owners who are looking for the perfect upgrade. It is designed to reflect growth, productivity & profitability.

7 Business Square is a fully integrated premium commercial complex designed to cater to the growing demand for small-size and compact offices from startups, mid-size firms, retailers, and investors. The launch of 7 Business Square was well-received amongst commercial property buyers and investors and the realty company clocked a sale of 50 per cent units; adding another feather to their cap. From the total 66 units in the project, 33 units are already sold.

"It is truly inspiring that we have successfully sold out a majority of the units of our most-awaited commercial real estate project 7 Business Square in a record time. A response of this kind demonstrates the buyers' confidence in Naiknavare Developers, as we continue to deliver projects to a growing number of investors who are our biggest strength. While inquiries for remaining units are still following through, the interest shown by end-users reflects the positive market sentiment and the reality that the commercial real estate market is widening more than ever. Our endeavour is to ensure that the small business owners get high Returns on their real estate investment and yield better rentals" said Anand Naiknavare, Head of Business Process, Naiknavare Developers.

With evolving economic activities and most of the workforce returning to the office, commercial real estate is witnessing steady demand, as well as a rise in prices. Data suggests the commercial property market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent in the period 2022-2027.

Add to this significant contributors like growing consumer confidence, policy support, low interest rates, and digitalization that have reinforced the value of this segment and new trends are continually emerging, making the future of commercial real estate even more promising.

Bearing in mind the existing scenario and potential future of the commercial real estate, Naiknavare Developers commenced the 7 Business Square project with the sole objective of offering high-end, flexible, convenient, and modern office spaces loaded with features to enable a superior work experience and smooth business operations. The fact that customers today seek everything under one roof, at an arm's distance, propelled the realty company to develop this ambitious project in the city's central business district - Shivajinagar.

The 7 Business Square project comes with all the amenities like a mechanical car park, air-conditioned lobby and elevators, sprinkler system, concierge services, a cafe bar with lounge sitting, Wi-Fi at designated spaces, charging booths, yoga and meditation zone, CCTV surveillance, D2H system, vending machine, 100 per cent power back-up for all common areas and business center, 24/7 manned security, smart card access, valet parking, and fire alarms and fire rated doors.

In terms of flooring and interiors, all the offices in the Business Square complex are in-built with wooden flooring and aesthetic, formal wall paint colors, purposely incorporated to promote a calming environment essential to improve productivity and wellness.

The exteriors are tactfully designed too, with curtain walls being made up of aluminium frames and double-glazed glass units to facilitate the balance of thermal efficiency, daylighting, natural ventilation, and acoustic conditions, and fire safety. The commercial complex is divided across the vast area encompassing a mezzanine and ground floor with three retail units and the first and second floors with four retail units.

Anand Naiknavare further added, "At present, the Indian commercial real estate market is highly competitive and robust. Especially in prominent city like Pune, the commercial real estate market is poised for immense growth, which is also boosting their valuations. Though earlier our focus was mainly on developing mid-to expansive office spaces depending on the specific needs and demands of buyers, now, we are increasingly looking at designing properties that can accommodate all kinds of office units. Ultimately, delivering what the market desires and on time, without any quality compromise, as it is our company's core purpose."

As one of the most successful developers in India with a high launch-to-delivery ratio, Naiknavare Developers has recently delivered Sylvan-H - Luxury Apartments in Aundh, Kutumb - Luxurious Apartments, Villas & Serviced Plots in Talegaon, and Eminence - Luxury Apartments in Viman Nagar, while it prepares to deliver one more project this year. The projects launched this far have been greatly appreciated by buyers and investors.

Naiknavare Developers was established in 1986 in Pune, Maharashtra, by Shri D.P. Naiknavare a.k.a. Dadasaheb along with his two sons Hemant Naiknavare and Ranjit Naiknavare, and daughter-in-law Gauri Naiknavare. Since its commencement to date, Naiknavare Developers have completed 50 projects across five cities.

Other than creating residential and commercial projects, the developers also build schools, hotels, and business centres that are considerate of the changing urban and peri-urban real estate needs. Naiknavare's vision is to cater to every part of society by building projects and creating community-based amenities that enhance an overall sense of wellbeing in society.

