Nakoda Group of Industries Limited Diversifies into Beverages with Launch of "NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)" -- A New Brand of Energy and Flavoured Soft Drinks

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Nakoda Group of Industries Limited (BSE: 541418 | NSE: NGIL), engaged in the manufacturing, selling, distribution, and trading of tutti frutti, cotton bales, and other agricultural commodities, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the fast-growing beverages segment with the launch of its new brand "NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)", offering a range of Energy Drinks and Flavoured Carbonated Soft Drinks.

This marks a major milestone in the company's journey as it evolves from a traditional agro-based manufacturing business into a diversified FMCG enterprise. The launch underscores Nakoda's long-term vision to enter high-demand consumer segments with innovative and youth-oriented products.

Product Launch Details

- Brand Name: "NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)"

- Product Category: Energy Drinks & Flavoured Carbonated Soft Drinks

- Launch Date: 24th October 2025

- Market Focus: Domestic (India)

- Initial Launch Regions: Maharashtra and adjoining states, with nationwide rollout in phases

Management Perspective

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pravin Choudhary, Managing Director, Nakoda Group of Industries Limited, said: "Over the past three decades, Nakoda Group has built a strong foundation in the manufacturing and trading of tutti frutti, dry fruits, and other agri-based products, primarily catering to the B2B segment. Recently, we have ventured into the B2C market with tutti frutti and makhana, etc and are now taking the next strategic step with our new beverage brand 'NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)'.

Having established a solid foothold in the food and agri-based industries, we are now diversifying into the FMCG sector, a move that marks a defining evolution in our growth journey. 'NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)' embodies energy, freshness, and innovation values that deeply resonate with India's dynamic and youthful consumer base.

This launch strengthens our transition from B2B to B2E and retail markets, beginning with Maharashtra, and gradually expanding across India. We believe this expansion will significantly enhance our product portfolio, elevate brand visibility, and drive long-term sustainable growth across emerging consumer markets."

About Nakoda Group of Industries Limited

Nakoda Group of Industries Limited is a diversified manufacturing and trading company engaged in the production and sale of tutti frutti (processed fruits), cotton bales, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates with a strong focus on product quality, supply reliability, and customer satisfaction across domestic and export markets.

With the introduction of its new beverage brand "NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)", Nakoda Group takes a strategic leap into the FMCG sector, aligning its growth trajectory with India's evolving consumer landscape. The company's integrated operations and market understanding enable it to deliver high-quality, innovative products across multiple categories.

