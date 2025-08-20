NAMTECH and KPMG in India Launch Sustainability Engineering and Management Course for Engineering Graduates

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 19: In a notable step within India's sustainability education space, NAMTECH (New Age Makers Institute of Technology), an educational initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has come together with KPMG in India, one of India's leading professional services firm's to launch a postgraduate program in Sustainability Engineering and Management.

The year-long program which would be offered at the NAMTECH campus, combines KPMG in India's global sustainability consulting with the academic strength of the NAMTECH School of Sustainability. It is designed to address the urgent industry need for professionals who can integrate sustainability into advanced technology-driven transformations across sectors.

With India projected to create over 7 million green jobs by 2028 and the global sustainability market expected to reach $12 trillion by 2030[1], demand for skilled talent in renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing, water management, and smart infrastructure is rising rapidly. This program will bridge the skills gap by equipping graduates with a blend of technical, sustainability knowledge, and leadership capability through hands-on learning, real-world projects, and industry collaborations.

Combining KPMG' in India's deep industry insights with NAMTECH's cutting-edge academic expertise to deliver real-world, future-ready skills, this program will give students direct exposure to real-world sustainability challenges. With this initiative, NAMTECH is developing future-ready leaders equipped to drive the nation's transition towards its Net Zero 2070 goal.

The agreement was formally signed by Arunkumar Pillai, Director General of NAMTECH, Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and National Leader, Education and skills Development at KPMG in India, in the presence of Dr Hafeezur Rehman, Director, School of Sustainability, NAMTECH and Namrata Rana, Partner and National Head– ESG, KPMG in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Kumar Pillai, Director General, NAMTECH, said “We are committed to developing the next generation of sustainability-focused leaders, equipped with the digital tools and AI skills needed to drive India's transition to a greener economy. Our joint initiative with KPMG in India ensures the integration of global best practices in sustainable operations and innovation, preparing graduates to lead eco-friendly, next-generation industries and infrastructure.”

Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and National Leader, Education and Skills Development, KPMG in India said “This initiative reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainability education in India. By combining industry insights with academic rigor, our aim is to equip future professionals with skills needed to navigate complex environmental and social challenges. We believe this program could foster a new generation of talent capable of driving responsible growth across sectors.”

This academic initiative will also adopt a multi-tiered talent development model, catering to shop-floor workers, R&D engineers, middle management, and senior leadership, enabling end-to-end sustainability capacity building across organisations.

By aligning with national priorities like Mission LiFE and Viksit Bharat 2047 and NetZero Carbon 2070, the program will prepare graduates to meet emerging ESG regulations, navigate carbon border measures, and design culturally relevant, future-ready sustainability solutions for India and the world.

Engineering graduates can apply until September 7, with the inaugural batch commencing on September 29.

About NAMTECH

NAMTECH (New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology), an education initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), is a pioneering global institution driving innovation in Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (MET). Positioned at the forefront of India's industrial transformation, NAMTECH offers cutting-edge International Professional Master's Programs for engineering graduates in fields such as Smart Manufacturing & AI, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Advanced Robotic Technology, and Sustainability Engineering & Management. The institute emphasizes responsible innovation, and the development of conscious technologists—professionals who integrate sustainability, inclusivity, and ethical responsibility into their approach to innovation.

About KPMG in India

KPMG entities in India, are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focussed and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

