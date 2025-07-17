NAMTECH and Seven INIs in Northeast Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Future-Focused Innovation and National Impact

PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 17: In a landmark initiative to bridge the widening gap between industry and academia, NAMTECH (New Age Makers Institute of Technology), an education initiative by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), has signed a strategic partnership with seven premier Institutes of National Importance (INIs) from Northeast India. This collaboration is aimed at co-developing future-ready capabilities across domains such as smart manufacturing, robotics, mobility, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, space, and sustainability.

The participating INIs include National Institute of Technology Sikkim, NIT Manipur, NIT Nagaland, NIT Silchar, NIT Agartala, NIT Mizoram, and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur. Together, they represent the academic excellence of the Northeast and will play a critical role in shaping the next generation of engineering talent aligned with India's industrial and technological ambitions.

This partnership is designed to actively support national flagship initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India by creating a robust talent pipeline equipped with industry-relevant skills and innovation capabilities. The collaboration will span several key areas, including joint research and innovation, co-development of curriculum and micro-credentials, advanced skilling, faculty development, startup incubation, and co-hosting national and international events. It also includes joint degree programs, student immersion programs, technology commercialisation, and the preparation of policy white papers in support of government and national think tanks.

The alliance will further extend to social impact projects, including the adoption of Engineering Diploma Colleges and ITIs in the vicinity of these INIs under NAMTECH's hub-and-spoke model. Students from these institutions will also have the opportunity to apply for the prestigious NAMTECH MET Fellowship, which supports eligible final-year students and alumni (under 30 years of age) to pursue a one-year International Professional Master's Program (iPMP) at NAMTECH.

"This strategic partnership marks a significant step in fostering both technological and cultural integration for students from the Northeast. NAMTECH stands to gain immensely from this collaboration, as working alongside premier institutions like NITs and IIITs of Northeast adds tremendous value to our mission. Our integrated education model, combined with the academic leadership of Institutes of National Importance, creates a strong foundation for workforce development and innovation-led transformation, contributing meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat and beyond."

This partnership reaffirms NAMTECH's commitment to creating a future-ready engineering workforce by embedding deep industry-academic collaboration and driving inclusive growth across India's diverse regions, especially the Northeast, which holds immense untapped potential in the innovation and technology space.

NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology), an education initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), is a pioneering global institution driving innovation in Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (MET). Positioned at the forefront of India's industrial transformation, NAMTECH offers cutting-edge International Professional Master's Programs for engineering graduates in fields such as Smart Manufacturing & AI, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Advanced Robotic Technology, and Sustainability Engineering & Management.

NAMTECH School of Social Impact is an initiative for sharing technology, with a mission to transform ITI education by integrating advanced technology, industry-aligned training, and digital learning tools. With this smart upskilling program, NAMTECH aims to scale up ITI students with cutting-edge skills, enhance their employability, and create a workforce that drives India's manufacturing and industrial growth.

