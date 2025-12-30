Nandan Denim Reaffirms Strong Credit Profile as Infomerics Upholds Ratings; Q2FY26 Shows Profit Growth and Robust Half‑Year Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Nandan Denim Limited today announced that it has received the latest credit rating assessment from Infomerics Ratings dated December 29, 2025, filed with stock exchanges in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Infomerics has reaffirmed Nandan Denim's long‑term bank facilities of ₹279.74 crore at IVR BBB with a Stable Outlook and its short‑term facilities of ₹60 crore at IVR A3+. The reaffirmation reflects Infomerics' continued confidence in the company's operational performance, financial discipline and ability to meet debt obligations on schedule.

The rating action comes against a backdrop of steady operational performance: in Q2FY26 Nandan Denim reported revenue of ₹784.69 crore versus net sales of ₹850.25 crore in Q2FY25, while net profit rose 8% to ₹9.45 crore from ₹8.78 crore in the prior‑year quarter. On a half‑year basis the company delivered a 17% increase in revenue to ₹1,832.37 crore and a 26% rise in net profit to ₹20.54 crore for H1FY26, up from ₹16.27 crore in H1FY25. For the full year FY25, Nandan Denim reported net sales of ₹3,546.68 crore, a 76% increase over FY24, and a net profit of ₹33.48 crore.

A part of the Chiripal Group since 1994, Nandan Denim Limited has grown from a textile trading business into India's leading and the world's fourth‑largest denim manufacturer, serving customers across 27 countries and major domestic retailers. The company's broad portfolio—more than 2,000 annual denim variations alongside shirting fabrics and sustainable organic cotton yarn—is supported by a strong in‑house R&D capability focused on textile innovation, underpinning both its commercial reach and its financial resilience.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor