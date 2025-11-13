Nandan Denims Posts Strong Half-Yearly Growth, Demonstrates Resilience in Q2FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Nandan Denims Ltd (NDL), a leading global denim manufacturer and a significant entity within the Chiripal Group, has announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The company showcased robust half-yearly performance with a notable 17 percent increase in revenue, reaching Rs 1,832.37 crore compared to Rs 1,566.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This growth was further underscored by a substantial 26 percent rise in net profit for the half-year, which stood at Rs 20.54 crore, up from Rs 16.27 crore in the prior year.

In the second quarter of FY26, Nandan Denims reported revenue of Rs 784.69 crore, a slight decrease from Rs 850.25 crore in Q2 FY25. However, the company demonstrated improved profitability, with net profit increasing by 8 percent to Rs 9.45 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 8.78 crore in Q2 FY25. This quarter’s performance highlights the company’s focus on operational efficiency and margin improvement amidst fluctuating top-line figures.

Looking at the annual performance, Nandan Denims reported exceptional growth for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, with net sales soaring by 76 percent to Rs 3,546.68 crore, a significant jump from Rs 2,010.09 crore in FY24. The company’s net profit for FY25 was reported at Rs 33.48 crore.

Nandan Denims, with a market capitalization exceeding Rs 460 crore, continues to be driven by strong promoter ownership, with the promoter holding 51.01 percent of the shares as of September 2025. The company’s investor base has also seen positive activity, with Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) increasing their stake to 1.31 percent in September 2025, having bought 9,00,000 shares since June 2025. The company’s shares trade at a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 14x, which is considerably lower than the industry average PE of 25x, suggesting potential undervaluation.

Established in 1994, Nandan Denims Ltd has transformed into India’s premier and the world’s fourth-largest denim manufacturer. Serving a diverse customer base across 27 countries and major Indian retailers, NDL offers an extensive product range that includes over 2,000 annual denim variations, shirting fabrics, and sustainable organic cotton yarn. The company’s commitment to innovation is further supported by a dedicated in-house Research and Development department, reinforcing its position as a leader in the global textile industry.

