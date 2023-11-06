Nandani Creation Limited Unveils 'Jaipur Kurti' Mobile App and Expands with 3 Exclusive Brand Outlets

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 6: Nandani Creation Ltd (NSE: JAIPURKURT), a leading player in women's Indian wear, proudly announces the opening of three new exclusive brand outlets in a single day, along with the launch of its mobile application to enhance its reach in target markets. These developments align with the company's strategy to expand its retail presence in high-potential markets for its fashionable ethnic wear offerings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMSIY3gwd3I&ab_channel=JaipurKurti

Three New Store Locations & Details:

1. Jaipur Kurti, Kota, 1700 sqft (COCO Store)

2. Jaipur Kurti, Ambikapur, 700 sqft (FOFO Store)

3. Jaipur Kurti, Ghaziabad, 600 sqft (FOFO Store)

The mobile application, available on both Android and iOS, offers convenient shopping with a vast product selection at users' fingertips. It provides real-time updates on new collections, special promotions, and exclusive offers. The mobile app is a critical tool for developing the company's proprietary online sales channel and establishing a comprehensive Omni-channel presence.

Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited, commented: "We are committed to offering Indian women the latest trends in ethnic fashion while upholding our tradition of quality and craftsmanship. The new store openings and our mobile app launch demonstrate our dedication to serving our customers better, and we are confident that these innovations will enhance the shopping experience for every fashion-conscious woman in India."

Sharing further he commented, "Jaipur Kurti is not just a brand, it's a journey that began in the heart of the pink city. Jaipur Kurti has always been about celebrating timeless beauty and ethnicity. These new store will allow us to bring that essence even closer to the modern women of India indulging in brand's offerings."

The launch of the shopping app provides a dual advantage: it enhances customer service through personalized recommendations, easy navigation, secure transactions, and seamless customer support, while enabling the company to gather valuable data insights, increase customer reach, reduce customer acquisition and marketing costs, and improve inventory management.

Nandani Creation Ltd. now operates 10 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in 7 major Indian cities and retails through major e-commerce platforms, its proprietary website (www.jaipurkurti.com), and the mobile application.

JAIPUR KURTI SHOPPING APP IS LIVE

Download on Google Play | App Store

About Nandani Creation Ltd:

Nandani Creation, founded in 2012, is a Jaipur-based online-first fashion player offering women's Indian wear products under brands 'Jaipur Kurti', 'Amaiva', and 'Desi Fusion'. The company has its manufacturing setup in Jaipur and sells through various channels, including third-party online platforms and its own website. For more information, visit www.nandanicreation.com

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements, and they are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and may involve risks and uncertainties. Nandani Creation Limited does not intend, and is under no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

