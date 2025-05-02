Napery: The Art of Napkin Folding : Pinnacle Institute’s Students Shine

New Delhi [India], May 1: The Napery event was a testament to excellence in hospitality, where first-year Hotel Management students of Pinnacle Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad S number one ranked college demonstrated remarkable skill by crafting 100 exquisite napkin folds in a record time of just 5 minutes. This event embodied Pinnacle Institute's tradition of seamlessly blending creativity and professionalism, ensuring that students are not only trained for service but also encouraged to think innovatively and refine their artistic expression.

The competition was structured around four key categories, each highlighting an essential aspect of hospitality:

Grooming – Showcasing the elegance and professionalism expected in the industry.

Knowledge – Demonstrating a deep understanding of dining etiquette and service standards.

Presentation – Focusing on the precision, symmetry, and visual appeal of each fold.

Creativity – Encouraging students to push the boundaries of traditional napkin folding.

Additionally, two prestigious awards were presented:

Best Lunch Fold – Recognizing the most functional yet aesthetically pleasing design for lunch service.

Best Dinner Fold – Honoring the most intricate and refined fold suited for an elegant dinner setting.

The event was graced by Mr. Raj Kumar, Duty Manager of Marigold Hotel, who was profoundly impressed by the students' exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Expressing his admiration, he stated, “I have attended numerous hospitality events, but this display of talent and precision is truly remarkable. The professionalism exhibited here is on par with industry standards.”

In a moment of great encouragement, Mr. Raj Kumar also announced placement opportunities for the students, acknowledging their potential and dedication. His words served as a powerful validation of the institute's commitment to holistic education, where students are not only trained in technical skills but also nurtured to embrace creativity, focus, and excellence.

Napery was more than just a competition—it was a celebration of artistry, discipline, and innovation. As Pinnacle Institute continues to foster an environment where creativity meets professionalism, its students stand poised to redefine the future of hospitality with their unparalleled skill and passion.

