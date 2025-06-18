Napino & Teksun Unveil Rapidise with $5M Seed Round -- Disrupting Traditional ODM for AIoT Product Development and Electronics Manufacturing

PRNewswire

San Francisco (California) [US] / New Delhi [India], June 18: Napino Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (NDS) and Teksun Mircosys Pvt. Ltd. have announced the launch of Rapidise Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (RTPL) to offer end-to-end product engineering and global electronics manufacturing for smart AI-enabled connected devices in automotive, healthcare, industrial, and consumer tech sectors.

Rapidise is built to serve as a one-stop ODM partner for startups, SMBs and enterprises designing intelligent, next-gen AI-powered products combining Napino's scalable manufacturing based in India with Teksun's deep domain expertise in embedded systems, AI, and IoT.

"Rapidise represents the strategic convergence of best-in-class product engineering with scalable manufacturing," said Vaibhav Raheja, Joint Managing Director of Napino Group and Board of Director at Rapidise.

Strategic Vertical Integration Partnership for Scale

Rapidise has already delivered over a Million units of Smart IoT Electronics devices and holds a USD 81M+ booked orders across North America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. Rapidise ODM offering spans product design- R&D, prototyping, certification, manufacturing, and product lifecycle management delivering seamless execution from idea to market.

"Our vision is to be a world-leading ODM player, recognized for our innovation, agility, and commitment to empowering intelligent, high-performance solutions that enable our clients to lead in their markets," said Brijesh Kamani, Founder and CEO of Rapidise. "Our strategic vertical integration of Engineering Services and Manufacturing services under the same roof enables tremendous growth trajectory, ready to power the next generation of AI-enabled IoT products."

Global Delivery Backed by Indian Manufacturing and Japanese Technology

Headquartered in India, Rapidise operates with fully automated advanced (Japanese) SMT lines (Class 7 Clean room), Camera Module Manufacturing lines (Class 6 Clean room), AI powered PCB Aseembly lines, mechanical tooling, and full box build assembly infrastructure to support high complex electronics product manufacturing like IoT modules, Camera Modules, Dash Cameras, 5G enabled Surveillance cameras, Body Worn Cameras, Asset Trackers, IoT Gateways, Automotive Edge AI Box, Infotainment Devices, Smart TVs, Mobile phones etc.

Faster Go-To-Market with ODM Marketplace

With over 300 R&D engineers and a robust portfolio of modular, production-ready platforms (Rapidise RISE IoT Modules), Rapidise accelerates the development of custom IoT, AI, and connected solutions reducing engineering risk and enabling rapid scaling of Product innovations.

"At Rapidise, we're transforming how products are built from concept to mass production," said Ashish Chinthal, Chief Business Officer at Rapidise. "Our self-service platform delivers instant quotes for engineering and electronics manufacturing, enabling on-demand ODM services that are faster, more accessible, and fully transparent helping customers accelerate their time-to-market."

Rapidise Snapshot

* HQ in India with global presence (US, EU, APAC)

* 300+ engineers in electronics hardware, embedded software, cloud, AI, and manufacturing

* Strategic partnerships with Qualcomm to jointly build futuristic AI ready products

* Turnkey delivery: Design → Prototype → Certification → Manufacture → Support

Explore collaboration opportunities at www.rapidise.co

