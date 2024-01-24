NAR-INDIA Announces its 16th Annual Real Estate Convention - NARVIGATE 2024, India's largest business forum for Real Estate Sector

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 24: NAR-India, the country's foremost association for realtors, proudly announces the launch of the highly anticipated 16th Annual Real Estate Convention - NARVIGATE 2024. Scheduled from February 29th to March 2nd, 2024, in the captivating coastal state of Goa. The three-day extravaganza promises to be a transformative experience for 1500+ Real Estate professionals, attracting visionaries, thought leaders, and industry experts from across the country and the globe.

The purpose of the event is to highlight the opportunities available in various regions of the country across different facets of the real estate sector, thereby contributing to India's aspiration of achieving a $10 trillion economy. Esteemed figures from the government, regulatory bodies, and the real estate industry will convene to discuss both current and future trends in the Indian real estate sector.

NARVIGATE 2024, based on the success of previous editions, will bring together industry leaders, including realtors, developers, investors, and financial institutions from India and around the globe. Over 1500+ brokers, builders, and bankers will join a shared technology platform to list, showcase, and transact real estate under their distinctive brands.

NARVIGATE 2024 offers a unique platform for brands to showcase its commitment to driving excellence in the real estate landscape, connect with top professionals, gain unmatched exposure, and forge valuable partnerships.

Conclave on 29th February 2024:

The Event will explore crucial challenges and opportunities within Industrial Real Estate & Warehousing, aligning with the central theme of the 16th NAR-INDIA National Convention. The symbolic connection to the 'leap' day underscores our commitment to progress, innovation, and moving forward. This extra day in the year provides a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, establish new collaborations, and gain valuable insights for practical implementation. As part of the Conclave on February 29, 2024, which zeroes in on Industrial Real Estate and Retail sectors, industry visionaries will converge to discuss the latest trends, share insights, and shape the future of business spaces.

Speaking about the event Amit Chopra, President-Elect, (NAR India) said, "Empowering the real estate industry with knowledge, innovation, and collaboration is at the heart of our mission. As we navigate the future at NAR-India, our focus remains on fostering progress and driving excellence for Brokers, Developers, Landlords, Investors & Bankers in the dynamic landscape of Indian real estate."

Sumanth Reddy, Vice Chairman NAR-INDIA & MD IIRE also added "NARVIGATE 2024 aims to foster an environment of learning, collaboration, and innovation, and the inclusion of these esteemed speakers underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our participants. Their diverse perspectives will offer profound insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of real estate, making this convention a must-attend for professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of industry trends."

NAR-INDIA is the top representative body and advocacy group for those in the Real Estate Transaction Advisory. NAR-INDIA was formed in the year 2008 to establish the highest standards and accreditation in the real estate industry and facilitate professional development for its members. NAR-INDIA is a Non-Profit Organisation created to be the collective voice of the Realtors in India.

NAR-INDIA encourages members to follow the highest professional and ethical standards in the industry. Organisation provides support and education for over 30000 Realtors all over the country through its Member Associations. It also offers comprehensive resources to realtors to provide world-class services & create value for all the stakeholders in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor